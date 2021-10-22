No. 14 Women’s Volleyball On The Road For Two Ranked Opponents





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. no. 14 Penn State women’s volleyball is about to face a challenging weekend as it heads out to play two nationally ranked teams from the Big Ten. The Lions will travel to No. 12 Minnesota on Friday at 7:00 PM (ET) and to No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday at 7:00 PM (ET). Both games will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Friday 22 Oct. 7 p.m. (ET) | No. 14 Penn State (13-5, 6-2 B1G) at No. 12 Minnesota (11-5, 6-2 B1G) |Live stats| BTN Saturday 23 Oct. 7 p.m. (ET) | No. 14 Penn State (13-5, 6-2 B1G) at No. 13 Wisconsin (15-1.7-1B1G) |Live stats| BTN HISTORY OF THE SERIES – MINNESOTA Penn State is 48-14 all-time against Minnesota in a series that started in 1983.

The Gophers have won three consecutive games in the series, including both matchups last season in Minneapolis. Two of those games went four sets, while one went five sets.

Penn State is 20-10 against Minnesota in games played in Minneapolis. SCOUTING MINNESOTA Minnesota, the nation’s twelfth team, is 11-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten after winning three consecutive games against Michigan State (3-1), Northwestern (3-0) and Indiana (3-0 ).

Senior to Stephanie Samedy is the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year. She is the active leader of the Big Ten in homicides with 1,756.

Samedy is used more than any other player in the Big Ten, with an average of 12.33 attacks/set. She also ranks first in kills/set (4.67) and points/set (5.22). HISTORY OF THE SERIES – WISCONSIN Penn State is 49-10 all-time against Wisconsin in a series that started in 1986.

The Lions won their most recent matchup with a reverse sweep at Rec Hall in 2019.

Penn State is 19-8 all-time against Wisconsin in games played at Madison. SCOUTING WISCONSIN Wisconsin, the third-ranked team in the nation, is 15-1 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten after seven straight wins against conference opponents. Those wins came after a loss to Maryland in the team’s Big Ten opener.

Senior center blocker Dana Rettke was the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year.

Rettke currently ranks fourth in the nation with a batting rate of 0.488. Senior setter Sydney Hilley leads the nation in assists/set at 12.11. A LOOK AT THE BIG TEN STANDARDS Penn State is in a three-way tie with Minnesota and Ohio State for third place in the Big Ten. Nebraska is the only undefeated team to score 9-0, while Wisconsin is second at 7-1.

There are four games this weekend in which teams in the top five of the standings play against each other. TOP WEEKEND MATCHES Friday – Penn State in Minnesota – 7pm

Friday – Ohio State in Wisconsin – 9 p.m.

Saturday – Penn State in Wisconsin – 7pm

Sunday – Ohio State in Minnesota – 5:00 PM NATIONAL RANKING STREAK Penn State has been ranked in 496 consecutive AVCACoaches polls.

The Lions have appeared in every poll since the 1988 season final standings. LAST TIME OFF Penn State took a 2-1 lead but were unable to close the game in a 3-2 loss to then-No.6 Purdu on Saturday.

Four Penn State seniors had big games in a losing effort against the Boilermakers. Kaitlyn Hordo hitting a career-high 20 kills at .500 in total, Jenna Hampton ended with a career-high 26 digs, Gabby Blossom posted a double-double while tying career heights in both assists (58) and digs (20), and Joni Parker a team-high counted 23 kills.

The Lions had two games this weekend. Prior to the loss at Purdue, they defeated Rutgers 3-1 in Rec Hall. WEEKLY AWARDS

Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (1)— Joni Parker (9/6)

Big Ten Setter of the Week (2) — Gabby Blossom (9/27, 10/18) NEXT ONE Penn State is in Rec Hall for a few games. The Lions will host Maryland on Friday, October 29 at 7:30 PM and Illinois on Saturday, October 30 at 4 PM

