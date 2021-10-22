Which version of Patrik Laine will we see this season?

Aaron Doster-US TODAY Sports

There are usually two things you can count on when you talk about Patrik Laine: he will score a lot of goals and he will frustrate you with his inconsistency.

Laine had at least 28 goals in his first four NHL seasons, culminating in 44 in 2017-18. Last year was the only season he didn’t play – admittedly, he only played 45 games. But with 12 goals, he was on pace for his lowest offensive total in a full season. It was a bad year to say the least, with Laine struggling to get a foothold in his first season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after an early season trade from Winnipeg.

With four points in three games, Laine started well again. That’s not unusual for Laine: In 2017-18, he had six points in his first six games before going through a four-game drought. As a rookie, it took him just four games to complete a hat trick. Last season, he had three points in his lone appearance with Winnipeg before scoring 10 points in his first 10 games in Columbus. Afterwards? Eight points in his next 28 games.

So, will we get another strong start for the Finnish forward, only to see a rapid decline in the coming weeks? Laine’s points have come up this year against Seattle, Arizona and Detroit – three teams most don’t expect to pose a threat this season.

From leaving a Jets team with some talented offensive weapons to going on a Blue Jackets team that, well, doesn’t quite come close, it’s understandable if we don’t see the best version of Laine every night.

But looking at his game, he looks almost refreshed. After years of hesitation, he looks happy to be playing hockey again. Laine has a team leading percentage of 53.42 expected goals for 5-on-5 and is a top-20 winger in the entire league at 1.39 points per 60. Of course we are talking about a minuscule sample size – if we compare Laine with other attackers with at least 40 minutes of ice time of equal strength after a week of NHL hockey – but the point is, he’s been good enough so far.

But with small sample size, increased overreactions come with it. Will Laine be Columbus’ best striker, as people hope and expect? Or is this still the inconsistent winger who is pungent at worst and electric at best?

The skill has always been there with Laine. Considered one of the better pure goalscorers in the NHL, Laine can dominate a squad when he’s at his best. That hasn’t been often enough, which is why, despite some impressive numbers at a young age, he’s struggled to land anything more than one-year deals since finishing his entry-level contract a few years ago. Laine is another running RFA – a big reformed season should take him a long way.

The Blue Jackets need Laine’s desperate help. They don’t really have a number 1 center and Jakub Voracek will only move the needle so much on the other wing. Laine needs good players who come over to him to get the most out of his skills. So far his passing game looks positive, you can still count on him to do some damage to the man advantage. Laine just needs to shoot some more: at 5-on-5, he only has three shots in three games. Once he gets that moving again, the sniper should be in good shape.

If Laine falls into a hole again and can’t regain what made him a top prospect at one point, some may question Laine’s true abilities in the future. He’s still young, and a pending RFA could brighten things up again. Is he in the right situation to thrive? Not exactly, but with low expectations, big opportunities come and Laine has a chance to show that he can still be a star in the game with a strong season.