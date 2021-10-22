Sports
Which version of Patrik Laine will we see this season?
There are usually two things you can count on when you talk about Patrik Laine: he will score a lot of goals and he will frustrate you with his inconsistency.
Laine had at least 28 goals in his first four NHL seasons, culminating in 44 in 2017-18. Last year was the only season he didn’t play – admittedly, he only played 45 games. But with 12 goals, he was on pace for his lowest offensive total in a full season. It was a bad year to say the least, with Laine struggling to get a foothold in his first season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after an early season trade from Winnipeg.
With four points in three games, Laine started well again. That’s not unusual for Laine: In 2017-18, he had six points in his first six games before going through a four-game drought. As a rookie, it took him just four games to complete a hat trick. Last season, he had three points in his lone appearance with Winnipeg before scoring 10 points in his first 10 games in Columbus. Afterwards? Eight points in his next 28 games.
So, will we get another strong start for the Finnish forward, only to see a rapid decline in the coming weeks? Laine’s points have come up this year against Seattle, Arizona and Detroit – three teams most don’t expect to pose a threat this season.
From leaving a Jets team with some talented offensive weapons to going on a Blue Jackets team that, well, doesn’t quite come close, it’s understandable if we don’t see the best version of Laine every night.
But looking at his game, he looks almost refreshed. After years of hesitation, he looks happy to be playing hockey again. Laine has a team leading percentage of 53.42 expected goals for 5-on-5 and is a top-20 winger in the entire league at 1.39 points per 60. Of course we are talking about a minuscule sample size – if we compare Laine with other attackers with at least 40 minutes of ice time of equal strength after a week of NHL hockey – but the point is, he’s been good enough so far.
But with small sample size, increased overreactions come with it. Will Laine be Columbus’ best striker, as people hope and expect? Or is this still the inconsistent winger who is pungent at worst and electric at best?
The skill has always been there with Laine. Considered one of the better pure goalscorers in the NHL, Laine can dominate a squad when he’s at his best. That hasn’t been often enough, which is why, despite some impressive numbers at a young age, he’s struggled to land anything more than one-year deals since finishing his entry-level contract a few years ago. Laine is another running RFA – a big reformed season should take him a long way.
The Blue Jackets need Laine’s desperate help. They don’t really have a number 1 center and Jakub Voracek will only move the needle so much on the other wing. Laine needs good players who come over to him to get the most out of his skills. So far his passing game looks positive, you can still count on him to do some damage to the man advantage. Laine just needs to shoot some more: at 5-on-5, he only has three shots in three games. Once he gets that moving again, the sniper should be in good shape.
If Laine falls into a hole again and can’t regain what made him a top prospect at one point, some may question Laine’s true abilities in the future. He’s still young, and a pending RFA could brighten things up again. Is he in the right situation to thrive? Not exactly, but with low expectations, big opportunities come and Laine has a chance to show that he can still be a star in the game with a strong season.
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/hockey/news/which-version-of-patrik-laine-will-we-see-this-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]