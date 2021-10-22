Bad news in table tennis! Former women’s singles table tennis world champion dies of illness, generation of table tennis legend ends





On October 22, Beijing time, the national ping pong team prepared for the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston at Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center. This time, Liu Guoliang was two crazy steps to prepare for the World Table Tennis Championships. The first part is the main players who have already received tickets for the World Table Tennis Championships. Under the guidance of coaches, more intensive special training is given and more technical training is given beforehand for the Houston World Table Tennis Championships. Wang Manyu and others are also constantly engaged in multiball training and Sun Yingsha is considering taking on other challenges as well. Some technical changes in the time of the opponent, and this continuous improvement of its own requirements are precisely the core of Guoping’s competitiveness can always dominate the world. During the preparation for the national table tennis, there was suddenly bad news for the national table tennis. Former national women’s table tennis world champion Hu Yulan has died of illness at the age of 76. Hu Yulan was born in Jinzhou, Liaoning in 1945. Although she started playing table tennis relatively late, she showed great talent in table tennis. She joined the Liaoning team when she was 15 and 19 years old. At that time she was selected for the national team. With a rocket-like rise, Hu Yulan quickly became the star of hope for the education of national table tennis. Her greatest personal honor is winning the 32nd World Championships in women’s singles. In 1975, Hu Yulan joined the national table tennis team as a coach and trained many outstanding athletes as Geng Lijuan , Liu Yang and Yan Guili for the national table tennis team. Hu Yulan moved to France in 1987 and became the head coach of the French team. With famous French players such as Wang Xiaoming, Anni and Gulan, the French women’s team won third place in the 41st World Table Tennis Championships. After ten years coaching the French team, Hu Yulan announced her retirement and worked as a guide for some table tennis training bases in France. It can be said that Hu Yulan has devoted her life to the career of table tennis. Whether it is a player time or a coach time, she has bequeathed her best time to the national table tennis team, helped the national table tennis team to pass from generation to generation and always keep playing in the international arena. Core competitiveness, this is also the commitment of our older generation of national table tennis players. It is this spirit that has always been passed on and inspired every generation of national table tennis coaches and athletes. He trained hard for his glory and could fight for the championship every time he was on the field. On October 18, senior Hu Yulan died of cancer in Paris, France. Although she left us, her dedication to table tennis has always inspired generations of national table tennis players, enlightening herself and others. These 8 words are also what Liu Guoliang often teaches national table tennis players. This is also the way for our national table tennis to be on top of the world forever. It is no coincidence that the national table tennis is strong, precisely because of the seniors of Hu Yulan. The strength of this heritage has enabled our national table tennis to continue to climb to new heights. We will always uphold this spiritual quality and allow national football to develop further in the future. May paradise also be accompanied by your favorite table tennis, and Senior Hu will go all out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inf.news/en/sport/d293361d179f138cb4b0d70afc7d28ac.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos