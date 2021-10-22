Day One Success Drives Wildcat Strikes at ITA Central Regional





IOWA CITY, Iowa The Kansas State women's tennis team made its mark on the first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Central Regional at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex Thursday (Oct. 21). "Today was a good day. I'm happy with a clean day, so that was a good start," said head coach Jordan Smith . "We started out a little slow getting things done, but we've put ourselves in a good position as the tournament progresses." In her first ITA Central Regional, freshman Dinara Alloyarova won her first round match against Omaha's Ines Absisan in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. Alloyarova continued her win against Absisan with a second round two-set win against Creighton's Siri Kongara 6-4, 6-3. "I'm happy that Dinara got through qualifying and qualifying for the main draw and then can come back and win a great doubles match with Manami. That was very impressive for her," said Smith. After a bye in the first round of the doubles, seniors Anna Turco and Rosanna Maffeic overtook Caitlyn Sporing and Melissa Vizcardo of Southern Illinois Edwardsville 6-2. seniors Maria Linares and Karine-Marion Job took a 6-3 win against Bradley's Maria Bezmenova and Madalena Andrade. It was a tough double match for freshmen Florentine Dekkers and senior Ioana Gheorghita , but the Wildcats came out with a win against Daniela Hlacikova and Myroslava Zelenchuk of SEMO 7-6(4). Alloyarova and sophomore also came out of the first round Manami Ukita . The pair defeated Bradley's Kirstin Hailey and Sandra Maletin 6-0. A round of 32 doubles kicks off on day two on Friday (October 22) at 8 a.m. CT. at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex at the University of Iowa. The doubles round is followed by a round of 128 singles with main draw and then a round of 64 singles with main draw. For the latest news on K-State Women's Tennis, follow @kstatesports and @KStateTEN on Twitter or Kansas State Women's Tennis on Facebook.

