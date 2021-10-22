India vs Pakistan: the FIVE great battles

IMAGE: Fans of India and Pakistan during the 2019 ICC World Cup match at Old Trafford in Manchester, June 16, 2019. Photos: Getty Images

India will try to keep their undefeated World Cup record against Pakistan when the teams clash in the T20 World Cup Super 12s match in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan has never beaten India in five T20 World Cup matches. Also this time, India starts out as the favourites, as their team shows off a formidable unity, with most of their players having done well in the IPL, which was also held in the UAE – the same venue as the current tournament.

India has a string of match winners in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami among others.

Pakistan can never be taken lightly, and with the likes of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah, Afridi can be a handful in their day.

Harish Kotian looks at five key battles in Sunday’s clash.

1. Rohit Sharma vs Shaheen Shah Africa

Pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will be key to Pakistan’s hopes with the new ball. However, he faces a huge challenge to bowl against Rohit Sharma, arguably one of the best hitters in the history of limited pass cricket.

Pakistan is aware that Rohit is the man for the big occasion and his early release will be a big blow to India’s hopes for a good start.

Early in his innings, Rohit has a little problem with left arm pacers taking the ball in. Therefore, Afridi’s role with the new ball will be crucial for Pakistan.

If Rohit survives the early overs, he will stop for a while!

2. Virat Kohli vs. Shadab Khan

Another big fight that could play a big part in determining the outcome of the big match between India and Pakistan will be between Virat Kohli and leg spinner Shadab Khan.

It’s no secret that Kohli has a slight weakness against leg spinners and has been tricked by the googly a few times.

But rely on Kohli to come up with the goods against Pakistan, against whom he has always done well in limited overs cricket.

In six T20s against Pakistan, the India captain has racked up 254 runs, averaging 84, while Shadab boasts a good record in T20 Internationals, taking 58 wickets in 53 matches.

3. Jasper Bumrah vs. Babar Azam

Like Kohli, Babar Azam also led from the front with the bat for Pakistan.

Azam, who opens or bats at number 3, batted for half a century against the West Indies in the exhibition game, but was eliminated for 15 by Kagiso Rabada in the exhibition game against South Africa.

India could attack him with the help of strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah, as getting Azam early would cause panic in the Pakistani camp.

Bumrah will also be happy to make up for his lackluster performance against Pakistan in major tournaments. He went wicketless in the two ICC Champions Trophy matches, including the final in 2017 and met the same fate in the 2019 ODI World Cup. He took 1/32 in four overs in the 2016 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Azam has a strong track record in T20 Internationals with 2,204 runs with a strike rate of 130, while Bumrah has been one of India’s leading bowlers in limited overshot cricket in recent years. He boasts an impressive 6.66 economy in 50 T20 Internationals, picking up 59 wickets.

4. Shoaib Malik-Mohammed Hafeez vs Ravindra Jadeja-Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan will rely on veteran duo Shoaib Malik and Mohammed Hafeez to tame the Indian spinners in the midfielders.

India will likely join Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy, who both did well in the IPL, but veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could also come into the picture due to his experience.

Malik always reserves his best for India, while Hafeez is the Pakistani crisis man. The experienced batters are not only very good spin players, but also have a lot of experience with T20 cricket and have played in various leagues around the world.

Jadeja is a tough bowler to get away from no matter what stage he bowls on, while Chakravarthy recently proved in the IPL that he is one of the best spinners in T20 cricket.

Malik and Hafeez have competed in five T20 World Cups and their experience will be vital for Pakistan in the high profile match against India.

Chakravarthy took 18 wickets in the IPL, with an impressive economy rate of 6.5, while Jadeja took 13 wickets from seven per over.

5. Mohammed Shami vs Fakhar Zaman-Mohammed Rizwan

Mohammed Shami was in good form in the IPL and continued the momentum with three wickets against England in the exhibition game.

India will look to Shami to count and hit the new ball with the early wicket of the dangerous Mohammed Rizwan, the top scorer in this year’s T20Is with 752 runs, averaging 74 and a strike rate of 140.

Fakhar Zaman struck form in the warm-up match against South Africa, hitting a rapid fire of 52 from 28 balls.

Shami took one wicket in every match he played in the IPL’s UAE leg, to claim 11 wickets in six matches against an economy of around 7.5 per over and also took 3/40 in the first friendly against England.

If Shami can pick a wicket or two in his first spell, it would make it easier for the spinners in the middle overs.