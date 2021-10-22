Predictions for Top 25 NCAA Games in Week 8

Sometimes the weekends that don’t have the biggest matchups deliver the most drama in college football. Last week saw No. 2 Iowa unexpectedly fall when there was only one game that matched ranked opponents.

The situation is the same in Week 8. The only clash between teams in the poll has No. 23 Pittsburgh hosting No. 23. 24 Clemson. The Panthers established themselves as the favorites in the ACC Coastal last week with a resounding win over Virginia Tech. The Tigers, who have won the conference six seasons in a row, trail both Wake Forest and North Carolina in the Atlantic division. A loss would almost cause them to miss the title match for the first time since 2014.

So where do the problems come this week? There are several options.

No. 9 Oklahoma State heads to Iowa State with a share of first place in the Big 12 with fellow undefeated Oklahoma. The Cyclones were prone to second-half spikes under Matt Campbell and have looked better over the past two weeks.

THE BEST OF THE BEST:Handing out interim prizes for the college football season

BOWL PROJECTIONS:Iowa’s loss adds new wrinkle to the playoff race

BEARCATS RISE:Cincinnati now No. 2 behind Georgia in re-Rank 1-130

No. 10 Oregon visits UCLA after several uneven performances that led to wins in all but one game, as well as doubting the Ducks. The Bruins need a win to stay in the Pac-12 South race and have the offense to make it a fun, back-and-forth shootout.

A few rivalry games are also worth keeping an eye on: No. 12 Mississippi hosts LSU and No. 13 Notre Dame Face Southern California.

Bold Predictions

In the crazy world of college football, there are always surprises and unexpected results. Our experts offer their predictions for some unlikely events this weekend.

Scooby Axson

Let’s be honest. Oregon is the Pac-12’s last hope of trying to get a spot in the playoffs, and if they want to qualify for a final four spot, they’ll have to start against UCLA this weekend. The Ducks must not only defeat UCLA, they must also wipe them out. And so is the rest of their schedule. You can’t get it done with beeping opponents. That said, Oregon will find a way not to be impressive and will become an afterthought once the first College Football Playoff rankings come out.

Jace Evans

A 2-2 start after a low season of high expectations dropped Iowa State from the rankings and off the national radar. But his losses are more understandable in retrospect (a setback on the road to Baylor 20 and a home loss to an Iowa team that rose to No. 2 in the coaches’ poll). Now ISU has a chance to send an important message that it is still a solid team to be reckoned with as the undefeated Oklahoma State comes to town. the no. 9 Cowboys have a solid defense, but can their inconsistent offense answer the bell on the road in what should be a fairly electric environment? I don’t think they can do enough if the state of Iowa wins a brawl.

Paul Myerberg

Unranked Iowa State gives Oklahoma State a double-digit loss and takes the first step towards a return trip to the Big 12 Championship. After a slow start, the Cyclones are getting into shape and looking good enough to take on the Cowboys’ impressive defense.

Eric Smith

San Diego State is one of 10 undefeated remaining in college football. The Aztecs are no longer part of that exclusive club after their trip to the Air Force on Saturday. The Falcons have quietly won six of their first seven, knocking out Wyoming and Boise State in consecutive weeks en route to this showdown. Another thing that works in favor of the Air Force is the altitude in Colorado Springs and the fact that the state of San Diego has only eight days to prepare for the option offensive.

Eddie Timanus

Do you remember, with apologies to Earth Wind and Fire, the 17th night of September? The Pac-12 was riding high on the eve of Week 3 of the college football season. Both Oregon and UCLA were ranked in the top 15, and there was realistic hope in the Pac-12 office that the league drought would end this year.

Since then, things haven’t gone so well for the two early division favorites as they prepare for the Rose Bowl. The Bruins were ambushed by a good team from Fresno State, but were then beaten at home by Arizona State. The Ducks, who were hit hard by the injury after their huge win in Ohio state, managed to make a number of close breaks, but were unable to leave Stanford unscathed.

Oregon still has a chance from the outside to crack the top four thanks to that triumph in Columbus, but that’s about to go down the shelves. The Bruins needed a late touchdown to get out of Washington last week, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet will have an easier time on their home turf against the struggling Ducksdefense who handed in 408 yards per game. Oregon will score, but the Bruins will get more and get upset.