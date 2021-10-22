Sports
Predictions for Top 25 NCAA Games in Week 8
Sometimes the weekends that don’t have the biggest matchups deliver the most drama in college football. Last week saw No. 2 Iowa unexpectedly fall when there was only one game that matched ranked opponents.
The situation is the same in Week 8. The only clash between teams in the poll has No. 23 Pittsburgh hosting No. 23. 24 Clemson. The Panthers established themselves as the favorites in the ACC Coastal last week with a resounding win over Virginia Tech. The Tigers, who have won the conference six seasons in a row, trail both Wake Forest and North Carolina in the Atlantic division. A loss would almost cause them to miss the title match for the first time since 2014.
So where do the problems come this week? There are several options.
No. 9 Oklahoma State heads to Iowa State with a share of first place in the Big 12 with fellow undefeated Oklahoma. The Cyclones were prone to second-half spikes under Matt Campbell and have looked better over the past two weeks.
THE BEST OF THE BEST:Handing out interim prizes for the college football season
BOWL PROJECTIONS:Iowa’s loss adds new wrinkle to the playoff race
BEARCATS RISE:Cincinnati now No. 2 behind Georgia in re-Rank 1-130
No. 10 Oregon visits UCLA after several uneven performances that led to wins in all but one game, as well as doubting the Ducks. The Bruins need a win to stay in the Pac-12 South race and have the offense to make it a fun, back-and-forth shootout.
A few rivalry games are also worth keeping an eye on: No. 12 Mississippi hosts LSU and No. 13 Notre Dame Face Southern California.
Bold Predictions
In the crazy world of college football, there are always surprises and unexpected results. Our experts offer their predictions for some unlikely events this weekend.
Scooby Axson
Let’s be honest. Oregon is the Pac-12’s last hope of trying to get a spot in the playoffs, and if they want to qualify for a final four spot, they’ll have to start against UCLA this weekend. The Ducks must not only defeat UCLA, they must also wipe them out. And so is the rest of their schedule. You can’t get it done with beeping opponents. That said, Oregon will find a way not to be impressive and will become an afterthought once the first College Football Playoff rankings come out.
Jace Evans
A 2-2 start after a low season of high expectations dropped Iowa State from the rankings and off the national radar. But his losses are more understandable in retrospect (a setback on the road to Baylor 20 and a home loss to an Iowa team that rose to No. 2 in the coaches’ poll). Now ISU has a chance to send an important message that it is still a solid team to be reckoned with as the undefeated Oklahoma State comes to town. the no. 9 Cowboys have a solid defense, but can their inconsistent offense answer the bell on the road in what should be a fairly electric environment? I don’t think they can do enough if the state of Iowa wins a brawl.
Paul Myerberg
Unranked Iowa State gives Oklahoma State a double-digit loss and takes the first step towards a return trip to the Big 12 Championship. After a slow start, the Cyclones are getting into shape and looking good enough to take on the Cowboys’ impressive defense.
Eric Smith
San Diego State is one of 10 undefeated remaining in college football. The Aztecs are no longer part of that exclusive club after their trip to the Air Force on Saturday. The Falcons have quietly won six of their first seven, knocking out Wyoming and Boise State in consecutive weeks en route to this showdown. Another thing that works in favor of the Air Force is the altitude in Colorado Springs and the fact that the state of San Diego has only eight days to prepare for the option offensive.
Eddie Timanus
Do you remember, with apologies to Earth Wind and Fire, the 17th night of September? The Pac-12 was riding high on the eve of Week 3 of the college football season. Both Oregon and UCLA were ranked in the top 15, and there was realistic hope in the Pac-12 office that the league drought would end this year.
Since then, things haven’t gone so well for the two early division favorites as they prepare for the Rose Bowl. The Bruins were ambushed by a good team from Fresno State, but were then beaten at home by Arizona State. The Ducks, who were hit hard by the injury after their huge win in Ohio state, managed to make a number of close breaks, but were unable to leave Stanford unscathed.
Oregon still has a chance from the outside to crack the top four thanks to that triumph in Columbus, but that’s about to go down the shelves. The Bruins needed a late touchdown to get out of Washington last week, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet will have an easier time on their home turf against the struggling Ducksdefense who handed in 408 yards per game. Oregon will score, but the Bruins will get more and get upset.
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/2021/10/21/college-football-picks-predictions-top-25-ncaa-games-week-8/8521027002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]