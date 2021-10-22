A guide to the best sports themed casino games





When gambling, sports fans usually go for sports betting where they can use their knowledge of the sport and the teams that play it. But every now and then they need a little different distraction, and for that they have a wide selection of the best sports themed casino games at their disposal. hockey hero Real hockey fans, Hockey Hero is a perfect game. With four rows of five reels each, Hockey Hero slot has 40 paylines, offering huge payouts to lucky players. Symbols on the reels are all hockey related, including hockey puck, helmets and skates. The game setting is a hockey rink, along with crowded stands filled with fans. There are also heroes in the game, and of course they are hockey players. Frankie Dettoris Magic Seven Horse racing may have fallen from its heyday of popularity, but it is still one of the most popular betting sports in the world. There are several casino games based on this sport, but the most played is Frankie Dettoris Magic Seven. Based on Dettoris’ performance on Ascots British Champions Day, this slot is a must for all hardcore horse racing fans. Frankies’ exploits on that fateful day in 1996, when he managed to win all seven races at Ascot Racecourse, are part of the legend today and something no one before or after him managed to do. football player You can’t talk about the best sports themed casino games and not name at least one based on the most popular sport in the world. Football Star is a favorite among football fans, with three rows of five reels each. The game was created by Microgaming and is one of their more successful titles. Unfortunately, not all casinos have this game and you should research which ones do. For example, you can read Bao Casino review and find out if you intend to play at that casino. Football Star offers players 243 ways to win, with various wildcards that can significantly increase the winning amount. All symbols are football related. The game takes place in a football stadium, together with a referee. Our favorite part of the game is free spins with rolling reels. They act as a multiplayer, giving you bonuses of up to 10x your original winnings. Golden Games If you have more than one favorite sport, Golden Games are made for you. It is an Olympic themed slot machine made by NextGen Gaming. In addition to participating in various sports, Golden Games offer a jackpot of 10,000 times the stake. It has five reels and features wilds, greatly enhancing your winnings. Free spins can award gold, silver or bronze medals that act as multipliers. Archer Slots Archery isn’t among the top ten most popular sports in the world, but it certainly has fans. Archery slots is a game designed for them. Created by Playtech, one of the world’s top creators of online slots, the game has five reels and 243 ways to win. It comes with the free spins mode and the Expand and Split feature which will increase your winnings significantly. Darts Whether darts is a real sport is a debate that will continue for some time to come. Since the Olympic Committee is considering adding darts to its program in 2024, we’ve decided to include them in this guide to the best sports-themed casino games. The game has a very interesting concept, best described as a mix of roulette and darts. You don’t really control your darts and there is some randomness involved. Most importantly, the game offers 1,650 times your initial stake.

