Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is one of 16 head coaches named on the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List, announced today by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.

The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team that enjoys success on the gridiron, while highlighting the importance of science, leadership and integrity, the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy .

The mid-season watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into account the current performance of each program during the 2021 season, the academic progress percentage (APR ) and each coach’s commitment to community service and charity.

Stoops did a remarkable job in his ninth season in Kentucky, starting the season 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and leading the Wildcats to the top-15 national rankings.

After two games of the 2016 season, his record was 12-26, but since then he has been 43-25 (.632). Overall, Stoops is now 55-51 in Kentucky, approaching Paul “Bear” Bryant’s school record 60 wins.

Stoops currently holds school records for most home wins (40), total SEC wins (28) and total games coached in the UK (106).

Off the field, Stoops is a staunch supporter of Kentucky Children’s Hospital, helping raise more than $500,000 annually for the kids.

Kentucky’s soccer team has done well academically under Stoops, as Britain’s soccer score in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate is well above the benchmark of 930 each year.

The 2021 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List presented by PNC:

“The Dodd Trophy is really different from other Coach of the Year awards, and this list really highlights the level of excellence it takes to qualify for it,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “We’re excited to see what the rest of the season brings and which of these elite coaches will make an appearance during the final stretch of the season.”

A panel composed of all past winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame will identify a list of finalists at the end of the 2021 season. The 2021 Dodd Trophy winner will be announced in Atlanta during this year’s Bowl Week at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Trainer: School: Current AP Ranking: Current record APR Score: Jamey Chadwell Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) no. 14 6-1 956 Dave Clawson Wake Forest (ACC) no. 16 6-0 990 Mario Cristobal Oregon (Pac-12) no. 10 5-1 968 Ryan day Ohio State (Big Ten) number 5 5-1 985 Dave Doeren NC State (ACC) New. 18 5-1 962 Kirk Ferentz Iowa (big ten) no. 11 6-1 971 Luke Fickell Cincinnati (American) No. 2 6-0 990 Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M (SEC) no. 17 5-2 965 James Franklin Penn State (Big Ten) no. 7 5-1 982 Jim Harbaugh Michigan (big ten) number 6 6-0 980 Brian Kelly Notre Dame (independent) no. 13 5-1 970 Lincoln Riley Oklahoma (Big 12) number 3 7-0 965 Nick Saban Alabama (SEC) number 4 6-1 990 Kirby Smart Georgia (SEC) No. 1 7-0 969 Mark Stoops Kentucky (SEC) no. 15 6-1 971 Mel Tucker Michigan state (big ten) no. 9 7-0 952

