Mark Stoops Named To Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
american football
Susan Lax
Kentucky Head Coach Named One of 16 to See List for Coach of the Year
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is one of 16 head coaches named on the Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List, announced today by officials of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.
The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team that enjoys success on the gridiron, while highlighting the importance of science, leadership and integrity, the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy .
The mid-season watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into account the current performance of each program during the 2021 season, the academic progress percentage (APR ) and each coach’s commitment to community service and charity.
Stoops did a remarkable job in his ninth season in Kentucky, starting the season 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and leading the Wildcats to the top-15 national rankings.
After two games of the 2016 season, his record was 12-26, but since then he has been 43-25 (.632). Overall, Stoops is now 55-51 in Kentucky, approaching Paul “Bear” Bryant’s school record 60 wins.
Stoops currently holds school records for most home wins (40), total SEC wins (28) and total games coached in the UK (106).
Off the field, Stoops is a staunch supporter of Kentucky Children’s Hospital, helping raise more than $500,000 annually for the kids.
Kentucky’s soccer team has done well academically under Stoops, as Britain’s soccer score in the NCAA Academic Progress Rate is well above the benchmark of 930 each year.
The 2021 Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List presented by PNC:
“The Dodd Trophy is really different from other Coach of the Year awards, and this list really highlights the level of excellence it takes to qualify for it,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “We’re excited to see what the rest of the season brings and which of these elite coaches will make an appearance during the final stretch of the season.”
A panel composed of all past winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame will identify a list of finalists at the end of the 2021 season. The 2021 Dodd Trophy winner will be announced in Atlanta during this year’s Bowl Week at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
|Trainer:
|School:
|Current AP Ranking:
|Current record
|APR Score:
|Jamey Chadwell
|Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt)
|no. 14
|6-1
|956
|Dave Clawson
|Wake Forest (ACC)
|no. 16
|6-0
|990
|Mario Cristobal
|Oregon (Pac-12)
|no. 10
|5-1
|968
|Ryan day
|Ohio State (Big Ten)
|number 5
|5-1
|985
|Dave Doeren
|NC State (ACC)
|New. 18
|5-1
|962
|Kirk Ferentz
|Iowa (big ten)
|no. 11
|6-1
|971
|Luke Fickell
|Cincinnati (American)
|No. 2
|6-0
|990
|Jimbo Fisher
|Texas A&M (SEC)
|no. 17
|5-2
|965
|James Franklin
|Penn State (Big Ten)
|no. 7
|5-1
|982
|Jim Harbaugh
|Michigan (big ten)
|number 6
|6-0
|980
|Brian Kelly
|Notre Dame (independent)
|no. 13
|5-1
|970
|Lincoln Riley
|Oklahoma (Big 12)
|number 3
|7-0
|965
|Nick Saban
|Alabama (SEC)
|number 4
|6-1
|990
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia (SEC)
|No. 1
|7-0
|969
|Mark Stoops
|Kentucky (SEC)
|no. 15
|6-1
|971
|Mel Tucker
|Michigan state (big ten)
|no. 9
|7-0
|952
About the Dodd Trophy presented by PNC
Presented by PNC, the Dodd Trophy was established in 1976 to honor the head football coach of the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division 1A), whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field. The award honors the coach of a team experiencing a successful football season, while also emphasizing the importance of academic excellence and character, much like Coach Dodd’s teams during his 22 years as the head football coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Coach Dodd remains one of college football’s legendary figures, both as a coach and as a player. Coach Dodd was a native of Galax, Virginia, and played his college ball at the University of Tennessee, where his team had 27 wins, one loss and two draws during the three years he played. Coach Dodd was selected to the National College Football Hall of Fame both as a coach and as a player. Additional information about the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation can be found at: www.TheDoddTrophy.com. For news, updates and insider information, follow us on Twitter at @DoddTrophy or find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DoddTrophy.
About Peach Bowl, Inc.
peachbowl, inc. operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, one of six New Year’s bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff. The Bowl has earned a reputation as one of the most competitive bowls in the country, with 53 percent of games decided by a touchdown or less. peachbowl, inc. has paid out $292.5 million in total team payouts in its 53-year history and has drawn an ESPN all-time viewership of 280.4 million for both the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. peachbowl, inc. also directs all other bowling charitable and scholarship organizations, and has donated or pledged $57.9 million to organizations in need since 2002. peachbowl, inc. created and manages the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, administers the Dodd Trophy award for National Coach of the Year, and led the move and financial establishment of the College Football Hall of Fame to Atlanta. For more information, visit Chick-fil-APeachBowl.com or follow us on Twitter at @CFAPeachBowl and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CFAPeachBowl.
