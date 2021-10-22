Terrible mistake when Cricket South Africa was too white at the top

Testing on Thursday at CSA’s Social Justice and Nation Building hearings, Faul explained that criticism of CSA from the public and Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa over prominent positions held by white males in late 2019 to early 2020 was warranted. . Faul was one of those men; along with Graeme Smith, then newly appointed Director of Cricket, Mark Boucher, who was head coach of the Proteas and then Jacques Kallis and Paul Harris, two senior consultants Boucher had brought in to work with the Proteas for the series against England that season. ALSO READ: Nathi Mthethwa tells SJN government hasn’t done enough to develop school sports

We are terribly wrong there, Faul told the SJN. Its view was totally wrong. We should have been more sensitive to it politically. Mr Kallis and Mr Harris would make great cricket input but this is the country we live in which we have to be careful about. You have to be sensitive to that. There were too many whites in high positions in a very short time. We had not foreseen the protest.

The appointments came during a chaotic period for Cricket SA, with administrative turmoil following the suspension of Thabang Moroe as CEO, the resignation of three independent directors on the board and the revocation of the accreditation of five journalists. The remaining members of the CSA’s Board struggled to appoint Faul at the time and also agreed that Smith would take over as Cricket’s director, albeit on a temporary basis at the time.

With the England tour just weeks away, Smith had to hire a new coaching staff for the Proteas. After the World Cup earlier that year, CSA had started a new structure for the national team, with the director of Cricket at the head of the triangle. But in the months after the World Cup, no permanent appointments were made until the arrival of England. Instead, Enoch Nkwe was appointed interim acting manager (basically a head coach) for the tour to India and after that trip, as Faul testified, he had no communication from anyone at CSA until Faul was appointed in December.

Faul said his first interaction with Nkwe was to tell him he was ineligible for the head coach position. Enoch was really hurt by not being asked to be head coach, Faul said. And that’s completely understandable, anyone would of course think that if they were an interim coach like he was before the India tour, they deserved to be head coach. That didn’t happen, instead Boucher was recruited by Smith, in circumstances Faul described as far from ideal. You would have liked to have had a trial, where the track is advertised, it is transparent, but it was abandoned so late, before that England series. You couldn’t have another interim coach, you just had an interim coach. Faul said that while a lot of blame was thrown at Smiths – with allegations that he appointed a friend as coach Proteas – the Board of CSA also had responsibility at the time.

Graeme Smith, Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket. Photo: Brenton Geach/AFP You’ll have to ask Smith, he made the deal — whether he hired (Boucher) because he was his friend, Faul said. But the board also approved it, it wasn’t just Smith who said I want Boucher. The board had an overview. It is within the board of directors to say that Boucher has no qualifications, Boucher is only appointed because he is your friend. The questions you are asking now, Faul told the SJN, (the council) did not ask. Instead, the board of directors, chaired by Chris Nanzani at the time, approved the appointment of Bouchers and the award of a four-year contract, although Smith was only on a three-month contract at the time as interim director of Cricket.