Texas Longhorn soccer player Jake Ehlinger died of accidental drug overdose laced with fentanyl, family says – CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Jake Ehlinger, University of Texas student and Texas Longhorns linebacker, says 20-year-old passed away on May 6. was due to an accidental drug overdose, Thursday, October 21.

The Ehlinger family said in a statement that they learned that Jake had accidentally overdosed on what is believed to be the prescription anti-anxiety drug Xanax mixed with fentanyl.

Counterfeit pills like this are increasingly seen in Texas and rural.

The statement from the Ehlinger family said: “The spread of counterfeit pills is an ongoing and important problem in our country, particularly in schools, colleges and universities. As our family continues to process Jake’s death, we felt it was important to share these details. in the hopes that Jake would not have died in vain. We pray that sharing Jake’s story will help shed light on this issue and prevent other families from tragically losing a loved one as well.”

Ehlinger joined the Longhorns in 2019 after playing high school football at Austin Westlake High School.

He did not play in his two seasons with Texas after arriving as a walk-on.

His brother Sam Ehlinger, former star UT quarterback, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the NFL draft, days before Jake died.

Jake was there.

Sam and Jake’s father, Ross Ehlinger, died of a reported heart attack during the Escape from Alcatraz triathlon in San Francisco in March 2013.