Sports
Suchir Nagisetty from Okemos closes first year as best
Suchir Nagisetty went into the summer with determination.
With his usual tennis regime affected by COVID-19 last year, Okemos freshmen knew he had to make up for lost time on the court.
And Nagisetty was mostly focused on getting his game back to where it was.
Nagisetty succeeded in that mission, leading to him putting in a strong debut season of varsity tennis for Okemos.
Nagisetty finished his season on Saturday by claiming the No. 4 singles state title in Division 2, playing a part in Okemos finishing third as a team.
(That title) was really special to me, said Nagisetty, who was voted the final LSJ School Athlete winner of the week. My whole family was there. My brother, he came from university to look at me. I’ve been working hard all summer. I went back to where my game was. With COVID and everything I had to take a little break from tennis and I couldn’t really go outside.
I had to work really hard to get back to my level. It’s nice to see that (my work) is paying off, and that I’m really able to do something. When you can see the results coming in, that feels the best. It’s very special.
Nagisetty entered the Division 2 state final as the top seed of his run. He won all his matches in the final in straight sets. Nagisetty recorded a 7-5, 6-1 win over Mattawans Andrew Williams in the title match.
It was a good win for him to win the state (title) because that was our goal, said Okemos coach Karim Jelassi. We’ve been watching it game by game. I know he was a favorite to win, (but) still. You don’t take it for granted and you have to play and focus once at a time.
He won, but still had a few exciting games to win. It wasn’t easy to win, but he came out on top in the end.”
Nagisetty follows in his older brother’s footsteps in winning a tennis state title. Siddharth Nagisetty was a state champion at No. 1 Doubles in Division 1 in 2019 and No. 2 Doubles in Division 2 in 2017.
Watching my brother do well in these tournaments and then win states, all of that has been a big inspiration for me to see what I can do, said Suchir Nagisetty. It is possible to win as a freshman, it is possible to succeed at a younger age. My father and my mother pressured me all my life. The people around you if they keep pushing you, you will reach a higher level.
Now that the high school season is over, Suchir Nagisetty is already working on more success. Tennis is a year-round sport for him and the next thing on his schedule has continued to train and play in the United States Tennis Association events.
Now is the time, especially now that I’m a freshman, to really push and really grind and take it to the next level, Suchir Nagisetty said. This is an excellent time to grow as much as possible.
Please contact Brian Calloway at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.
