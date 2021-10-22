Sports
Love and Hockey: Fort Wayne Couple Embrace Life Surrounded by Komets Hockey
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For 70 years, the city of Fort Wayne has embraced Komets hockey and the memories created along the way. After a difficult season where attendance was limited for most of the season, a nearly full house celebrated Komet’s first Kelly Cup Championship.
Emily and Adam Craig remember the last horn sounding that night, when the Jungle erupted and Komets players swooped on top of each other.
“It was absolutely incredible,” Emily said. “It was absolutely amazing to win a cup this (last) season.”
The Craig’s are almost lifelong Komets fans. Adam started following the team in the early 1990s and inherited his family’s fandom, while Emily started attending games almost a decade later.
In addition to cheering on the Komets at Memorial Coliseum, the Craig’s have followed the team down the road, venturing into areas like Kansas City, Charleston, SC and even across the border into Newfoundland.
“Komets fans travel well,” Emily said. “Commentators notice. Other teams notice. They hear it.”
The two can also credit the Komets for the opportunity to meet. Thanks to a mutual friend, Adam and Emily first met at a Komets game a few years ago. After getting to know each other over the years, the two tied the knot in early June.
Their marriage also coincided with the end of Komets’ regular season, as the team tried to secure a spot in the playoffs. Their wedding was on the same night as the team’s regular season finale. Even on their special day, the Craig’s had the Komets game played on a projector so they wouldn’t miss the game.
When the Craigs realized that the Komets were in the postseason, the two took a break from their honeymoon so the two could go back to Fort Wayne and see their favorite team.
“We can’t leave and risk the Komets going to the final and we’re not there,” Emily thought at the time.
Once the Komets made it through to the Kelly Cup Finals, the newlyweds traveled from Connecticut to Fort Wayne. After winning the title, the two traveled to Maine to complete their honeymoon.
As the Komets prepare for their 70th season, Adam and Emily are excited to return to a normal year and reconnect with fans in the Jungle.
“It’s great to see people and go around the rink and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’ and catching up, especially after this year,” Emily said. “There are so many people that we still haven’t seen since the games, and it will be fun to catch up with people.”
The Komets Kave
Over the years, Adam and Emily have amassed a huge collection of Komets memorabilia: posters, pucks, sticks, bobbleheads, and anything else Komets related. Instead of throwing away or storing that stuff, the Craigs decided to decorate their home with these collectibles.
Ask Adam or Emily about any of the items in their collection and they can almost instantly recall a memory of when they got that particular piece. Adam’s favorite item is his first Komets sweater, which hangs in a corner of the living room.
Some of Emily’s favorite memorabilia include old game shows and a framed photo of her with broadcasting legends Bob Chase and Mike ‘Doc’ Emerick.
Adam and Emily’s collection inspires awe and envy from fellow Komets fans.
“Many of our friends think we should charge an entrance fee because we have so much memorabilia,” Adam said. “This is like a hall of fame here in Fort Wayne.”
The two compare their collection to a living timeline of history, both for the Komets and for themselves. Each item has its own story, a look at how the Komets shaped their lives and the lives of many fans around Fort Wayne.
“It always reminds me of how wonderful a legacy the Komets have always had, and how many special people we met along the way, and who knows who else will come.”
Sources
2/ https://www.wane.com/top-stories/love-and-hockey-fort-wayne-couple-embraces-life-surrounded-by-komets-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]