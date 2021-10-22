Love and Hockey: Fort Wayne Couple Embrace Life Surrounded by Komets Hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For 70 years, the city of Fort Wayne has embraced Komets hockey and the memories created along the way. After a difficult season where attendance was limited for most of the season, a nearly full house celebrated Komet’s first Kelly Cup Championship.

Emily and Adam Craig remember the last horn sounding that night, when the Jungle erupted and Komets players swooped on top of each other.

“It was absolutely incredible,” Emily said. “It was absolutely amazing to win a cup this (last) season.”

The Craig’s are almost lifelong Komets fans. Adam started following the team in the early 1990s and inherited his family’s fandom, while Emily started attending games almost a decade later.

Komets ready for home opener next Saturday against Wheeling



In addition to cheering on the Komets at Memorial Coliseum, the Craig’s have followed the team down the road, venturing into areas like Kansas City, Charleston, SC and even across the border into Newfoundland.

“Komets fans travel well,” Emily said. “Commentators notice. Other teams notice. They hear it.”

In true Komets fan fashion, Adam and Emily Craig decorated the top of their wedding cake with a hockey puck.

The two can also credit the Komets for the opportunity to meet. Thanks to a mutual friend, Adam and Emily first met at a Komets game a few years ago. After getting to know each other over the years, the two tied the knot in early June.

Their marriage also coincided with the end of Komets’ regular season, as the team tried to secure a spot in the playoffs. Their wedding was on the same night as the team’s regular season finale. Even on their special day, the Craig’s had the Komets game played on a projector so they wouldn’t miss the game.

When the Craigs realized that the Komets were in the postseason, the two took a break from their honeymoon so the two could go back to Fort Wayne and see their favorite team.

“We can’t leave and risk the Komets going to the final and we’re not there,” Emily thought at the time.

Masks required for Komets home games at Memorial Coliseum



Once the Komets made it through to the Kelly Cup Finals, the newlyweds traveled from Connecticut to Fort Wayne. After winning the title, the two traveled to Maine to complete their honeymoon.

As the Komets prepare for their 70th season, Adam and Emily are excited to return to a normal year and reconnect with fans in the Jungle.

“It’s great to see people and go around the rink and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’ and catching up, especially after this year,” Emily said. “There are so many people that we still haven’t seen since the games, and it will be fun to catch up with people.”

The Komets Kave

Over the years, Adam and Emily have amassed a huge collection of Komets memorabilia: posters, pucks, sticks, bobbleheads, and anything else Komets related. Instead of throwing away or storing that stuff, the Craigs decided to decorate their home with these collectibles.

Adam poses with his first-ever Komets jersey

Ask Adam or Emily about any of the items in their collection and they can almost instantly recall a memory of when they got that particular piece. Adam’s favorite item is his first Komets sweater, which hangs in a corner of the living room.

Some of Emily’s favorite memorabilia include old game shows and a framed photo of her with broadcasting legends Bob Chase and Mike ‘Doc’ Emerick.

Adam and Emily’s collection inspires awe and envy from fellow Komets fans.

“Many of our friends think we should charge an entrance fee because we have so much memorabilia,” Adam said. “This is like a hall of fame here in Fort Wayne.”

The two compare their collection to a living timeline of history, both for the Komets and for themselves. Each item has its own story, a look at how the Komets shaped their lives and the lives of many fans around Fort Wayne.

“It always reminds me of how wonderful a legacy the Komets have always had, and how many special people we met along the way, and who knows who else will come.”