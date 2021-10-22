Penn State travels to Ohio State





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State men’s soccer team, under fourth-year head coach Jeff Cook , travels to the state of Ohio for another Big Ten game on Friday, October 22 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Kick-off is at 7:00 PM and will be streamed live on B1G+. GAME INFORMATION Date: Friday, October 22, 2021 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Friday, October 22, 2021 | 7 p.m. ET

Columbus, Ohio | Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Live Stats: statbroadcast.com | Watch: B1G+ ($) LAST TIME OFF Penn State dropped a good game live on the Big Ten Network on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field against the visiting Indiana Hoosiers, 1-0.

In the stormy conditions at Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions played with the wind in the first half and were able to get five of their six shots on the frame, but Hoosier goalkeeper Roman Celentano played out the light to get the home side out of the back. hold. the net.

On the other hand, junior goalkeeper Kris Shakes made some great saves for Penn State, taking four in the first half to keep a dangerous Indiana charge out of the net for a 0-0 halftime score.

Indiana appeared to take advantage of Penn State's struggles by playing against the wind in the second half, controlling possession and taking five shots in the space of 20 minutes, but none were on target.

In the 75th minute, the Hoosiers got a cross into the penalty area that resulted in an extremely unfortunate skip-off red shirt senior Brandon Hackenberg’s header and into the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

The Nittany Lions would furiously look for an equalizer in the remaining 15 minutes, but came just short of resulting in their first conference defeat this season. PENN STATE IN THE BIG TEN On October 21, Penn State is tied for first place in the conference with 12 points with a 4-1-0 record. Indiana also has 12 points, but has played another conference game with a 4-2-0 record.

The Nittany Lions have finished second in the league with a 6-1-1 Big Ten record for the past two seasons and were picked to finish second again this season behind Indiana in the coaches’ preseason poll. MIDDLE SEASON TOP 100 Red Shirt Senior Defender Brandon Hackenberg and senior attacker Danny Bloyou both made Top Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top 100 update, as announced Monday.

and senior attacker both made Top Drawer Soccer’s Midseason Top 100 update, as announced Monday. Hackenberg was at number 46 and Bloyou at number 57. SCOUTING OHIO STATE Ohio State is led by fourth-year head coach Brian Maisonneuve and is 4-8-1 overall and scoreless, 0-5-0, in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes are in the midst of a tough run of seven consecutive conference games to close out the regular season and have been shut out in the final four, including most recently by the state of Michigan (10/17).

Sophomore Laurence Wootton leads the Buckeyes with nine points on a team-high four goals and one assist. Junior Channing Chasten leads the team with two assists. Eight other players have scored at least one point this season.

In the net, senior Keagan McLaughlin has played a majority of games with nine under his belt. He has an average of 1.01 goals against and a rescue rate of 0.763 with 29 saves. McLaughlin has two shutouts this season. PENN STANDS AGAINST OHIO STATE Penn State has a 22-14-4 all-time series advantage over Ohio State.

Last season, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes met twice: once in the regular season and once in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals. Penn State won a game 1-0 on Peter Mangione’s game-winner at Jeffrey Field in the regular season (3/23) and then took another 3-1 victory in the quarterfinals at Jeffrey Field (4/10).

Penn State head coach Jeff Cook is 4-0-0 against Ohio State during his time at Happy Valley.

is 4-0-0 against Ohio State during his time at Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions currently have a four-game win streak over the Buckeyes. NEXT TIME OUT Penn State is set for one final regular season game within the friendly confines of Jeffrey Field on Tuesday, Oct. 26, when Maryland makes the quick trip to Happy Valley. The seventh-ranked Terrapins match is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network with Chris Vosters (pxp) and Tim Lenahan (analyst) on the phone.

