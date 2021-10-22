Major League Cricket in Texas

Frisco, TEXAS A Major League Cricket location will open in Texas early next year. It will serve as the Texas franchise and a base for the US national cricket team. However, the sport is not yet popular in the United States.

Players on the US national cricket team range from the age of 15 to mid-30s. One of them is about to make her big debut. Gargi Bhogle is from Southern California. She is one of the youngest players on the US women’s national cricket team. They stopped in Frisco, north of Dallas, to practice before taking off to compete in the Americas Qualifier.

We will fly to Mexico and compete against Brazil, Argentina and Canada, Bhogle said.

Bhogle started playing four years ago, but at the time, she says, hardly anyone in the country knew about cricket, let alone playing cricket.

Even then, only the numbers were so small. And now, when I look, it’s like even people at my school who didn’t know about it before are just now starting to think, Oh yeah! I’ve heard of the game! And they just have an idea about what’s going on, she said.

Cricket is slowly gaining ground in the United States.

It’s absolutely important for cricket to grow just because it gives girls like us a platform to go into the future, explained Bhogle. It’s not right [about] play for the US, but more [about] opportunities open[ing] upwards. We can represent our country at different levels as cricket grows here. It just starts the process in the United States before we can actually go anywhere.

Their head coach Julia Price is from Australia. The sport is huge there.

Everyone plays cricket in Australia, Price said. But I didn’t start playing well in a team until I finished school.

A cricket venue will be coming to Texas in Grand Prarie in early 2022. That means cricket could very quickly become a popular sport here, but it’s not yet.

Yes, it’s really weird. And it’s really hard to find locations and you have to be really innovative about how you’re going to use the locations. We’ve used a lot of baseball cages to make do with cricket balls or even hit baseballs, Price said. So yes. It’s weird, but at the same time it’s pretty fun. It’s really exciting to introduce a new sport to a new group of people and hopefully more and more people will fall in love with it.

Bhogle said there are barriers outside of cricket that are not popular in America.

Especially as a girl in cricket it is very difficult not only to get chances but also [also] until [not] play against other girls, Bhogle said. When I play with girls, it’s a very different experience than with boys. So I believe if more girls could get involved specifically, it would just be a great benefit.

She said she knows the game can take a long time, but thinks more Americans should start watching cricket.

The current Grand Prarie Airhogs Stadium will be transformed into the Major League Cricket venue. The address is 1600 Lone Star Parkway.