Sports
Major League Cricket in Texas
Frisco, TEXAS A Major League Cricket location will open in Texas early next year. It will serve as the Texas franchise and a base for the US national cricket team. However, the sport is not yet popular in the United States.
What you need to know
- A Major League Cricket Venue Will Open in Texas in 2022
- The location is in Grand Prairie in North Texas
- The US national cricket team practiced in Frisco this week before taking part in the Americas Qualifier in Mexico
- The female players and the head coach believe that more women should be involved in the sport and that more Americans should get into the sport
Players on the US national cricket team range from the age of 15 to mid-30s. One of them is about to make her big debut. Gargi Bhogle is from Southern California. She is one of the youngest players on the US women’s national cricket team. They stopped in Frisco, north of Dallas, to practice before taking off to compete in the Americas Qualifier.
We will fly to Mexico and compete against Brazil, Argentina and Canada, Bhogle said.
Bhogle started playing four years ago, but at the time, she says, hardly anyone in the country knew about cricket, let alone playing cricket.
Even then, only the numbers were so small. And now, when I look, it’s like even people at my school who didn’t know about it before are just now starting to think, Oh yeah! I’ve heard of the game! And they just have an idea about what’s going on, she said.
Cricket is slowly gaining ground in the United States.
It’s absolutely important for cricket to grow just because it gives girls like us a platform to go into the future, explained Bhogle. It’s not right [about] play for the US, but more [about] opportunities open[ing] upwards. We can represent our country at different levels as cricket grows here. It just starts the process in the United States before we can actually go anywhere.
Their head coach Julia Price is from Australia. The sport is huge there.
Everyone plays cricket in Australia, Price said. But I didn’t start playing well in a team until I finished school.
A cricket venue will be coming to Texas in Grand Prarie in early 2022. That means cricket could very quickly become a popular sport here, but it’s not yet.
Yes, it’s really weird. And it’s really hard to find locations and you have to be really innovative about how you’re going to use the locations. We’ve used a lot of baseball cages to make do with cricket balls or even hit baseballs, Price said. So yes. It’s weird, but at the same time it’s pretty fun. It’s really exciting to introduce a new sport to a new group of people and hopefully more and more people will fall in love with it.
Bhogle said there are barriers outside of cricket that are not popular in America.
Especially as a girl in cricket it is very difficult not only to get chances but also [also] until [not] play against other girls, Bhogle said. When I play with girls, it’s a very different experience than with boys. So I believe if more girls could get involved specifically, it would just be a great benefit.
She said she knows the game can take a long time, but thinks more Americans should start watching cricket.
The current Grand Prarie Airhogs Stadium will be transformed into the Major League Cricket venue. The address is 1600 Lone Star Parkway.
Sources
2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/tx/south-texas-el-paso/news/2021/10/19/major-league-cricket-in-texas
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]