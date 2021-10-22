Column: Making Mid-Season College Football Playoff Predictions

With the college football season halfway through (or just over, in some cases) and the first College Football Playoff (CPF) ranking released in less than two weeks, I thought it was time to change my mind about who should, and who should be one of the four teams to make the playoffs at the end of the season. After all, everyone makes predictions.

Warning: Yes, I prefer Ohio State. I want the Buckeyes in the playoffs. But there is a worst-case scenario. Let’s assume the Bucks are in the lead from now on, beating four ranked teams and holding a nice 12-1 record. Inside for sure. Right? Maybe not. If Georgia and Alabama win the rest of their games and meet in the SEC championship game and Bama wins (don’t they always beat UGa?), then I can see them both making it to the playoffs. Undefeated Cincinnati and Oklahoma would complete the quartet in this opportunity.

However, I don’t really see that outcome. So let’s take a look at all the contenders, conference by conference.

Group of five conferences

Certainly there is a sentiment to (finally) have a representative from the Group of Five conferences (American Athletic, Conference USA, Mid-American, Mountain West, and Sun Belt). Just as surely, there is little sentimentality in the selection of playoff entrants. The problem for these teams is of course the competition, the strength of the schedule.

Take 22nd-ranked San Diego State, for example. The Aztecs have victories over Power-five opponents Arizona and Utah (three overtime!) but have played fairly close games against weak opponents and still have Air Force (6-1) and Fresno State (5-2) on the table . Even if they went unbeaten there would be no quality gains and I don’t see them making the play-offs.

The same can be said for 13e-ranked Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers have been good for a number of years, but the only Power-five team on their schedule is Kansas, which they defeated 49-22. But the Jayhawks are at 1-5. UTSA is in a similar boat. Unbeaten, but plays a very weak Conference USA schedule. With UTEP and UAB still playable, they may not end without a loss.

Which brings us to the AAC, the strongest of the Group of Five. Cincinnati, a long-time powerhouse, is second in the current AP rankings and rightly so. While the 38-24 win over Indiana now looks less impressive than before, the 11-point win over our lady in South Bend is the kind of quality gain that no other Group of Five school has. If the Irish keep winning, then victory will become more important. UC still has undefeated SMU to play at home on November 20. I don’t see the Bearcats having any issues with the rest of their schedule, so, with no AAC championship game this year, beat SMU and they’re in. I give this scenario a fairly high probability and therefore include the Bearcats in my four picks for the playoffs.

Power-Five Conferences

The ACC. I don’t see the selection committee breaking any precedent and taking on a team with two losses. Clemson, seemingly for the first time ever, is out. At the moment there are three ACC teams in the AP top 25: Wake Forest (#16, 6-0), NC state (#18, 5-1) and Pitt (#23, 5-1). All of these teams are long shot at best; in fact, I don’t see any of them make the playoffs, no matter what happens at the other conferences. These teams play against each other and other pretty good ACC teams Clemson, Virginia, UNC, Boston College and finish 9-3 or 8-4. The ACC has no teams in the playoffs.

Big Ten. The B1G is the most interesting of the conference games and not just because of the Buckeyes. There are six ranked teams from the Big Ten; the four from the eastern division are all in the AP top ten. But of course Michigan state, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State must play against each other. In the west, Iowa, Minnesota and Purdue have only one loss each. Any of them could win the division and play in the Big Ten championship game. And lose to the eastern champion.

I’ve seen all these teams play multiple times, and this is how I see things going. I still think Iowa will win the West, though Purdue’s loss was undoubtedly ugly. Very ugly. They have problems on offense and the vaunted defense certainly looked vulnerable against a decent passing attack. Minnesota is getting better, and good to see what Purdue is doing. Really, the Boilermakers were completely off the radar until last weekend.

The east is much more complicated because the teams are better. Like I said preseason, Ohio State and Penn State are the best teams in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions should have beaten Iowa and probably would have beaten them with Sean Clifford in the game. The Spartans haven’t really impressed me, and I haven’t bought into Michigan yet.

Michigan should face Northwestern (in a close game) this week, but struggle, and maybe lose, against Michigan State on October 30. I think they will also lose to both Penn State and Ohio State. 9-3, 6-3 in the conference. Michigan State will also lose to both the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes. And maybe at Purdue.

The eastern title comes down to the night of October 30 in Columbus. It’s going to be an exciting game, a real test for the Bucks, but I see them win by 10 and then beat Iowa (or whatever) in Indianapolis. Ohio State will be 12-1, with a ton of quality wins against ranked foes. They make the playoffs unless the worst-case scenario I described above occurs.

Big 12. If Oklahoma wins and goes undefeated, I suspect they’ll make the playoffs. But I don’t think they will. While the quarterback change from Spencer Rattler (whom I pinned to win the Heisman) to Caleb Williams seems to have boosted the offense, the Early defense is still suspect. With some close wins on their record, Oklahoma has yet to play state of Iowa home and baylor and State of Oklahoma on the road. I don’t think they’re going to win all these games, and if they don’t, they won’t make the playoffs. Undefeated and 8e-ranked Oklahoma State has a shot at a playoff berth, but plays Iowa State and TCU, as well as Oklahoma. A decisive victory over the Sooners could put them in the game, but I don’t see that happening. Bottom line: No Big 12 teams in the playoffs.

Pacific Ocean 12. Frankly, this conference is a mess. Washington State has no coaching staff. USC collapsed and fired its coach, UCLA goes up and down, and Oregon (victor in Ohio state) has suffered some major injuries and a loss to Stanford. But as the only Pac-12 team with just one loss, the Ducks are the leagues’ only hope. Only chance? Sure, but there are many ifs. Oregon has only two challenging games left: this Saturday at the rose bowl against UCLA and the seasonal booster against State of Oregon. Win that, and the Ducks would play state of Arizona, Utah, or a UCLA rematch for the Pac-12 crown. If they finish 12-1 and Ohio State continues to beat everyone and look like the team to beat, then the win at OSU is huge, and maybe Oregon will come in.

The second. In my predictions for the season I said (boldly) that Bama would lose to Texas A&M and to Auburn and failed to qualify for the SEC Championship. Midway. The Tide is going to the Plains to play against the Tigers on November 27, and I still love an Auburn team that has only lost to Penn State and Georgia. With two conference losses, Alabama would need to: be Miss and Auburn to lose another conference game to play in the SEC championship game.

In the east it’s everything Georgia Bulldogs, the best team in the country. They still have Florida to play, but I find that game rather one-sided. Georgia then wins the SEC by beating Auburn, Bama or Ole Miss in the championship and earns a spot in the CFP.

independents.

Notre Dame? The Irish are the only option here. Currently they are in 13th placee, between Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina. At 5-1, the Irish have plenty of opportunities for another defeat (or two). I predict they will beat a struggling Southern Cal this week but then have issues with several teams on the road. Georgia Tech will give Notre Dame a tough match. Virginia will beat them in Charlottesville, and Stanford could do the same in Palo Alto.

The playoffs: Georgia. Cincinnati. Ohio state. Oregon.