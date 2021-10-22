High School Highlights: Trevs tennis claims 13th straight section; NT, LA trotters earn league titles





A summary of the preparatory sports competition of schools nearby over the past week GIRL TENNIS

Niles West Sectional Madison Liu won the section title in singles and Lucy Parrilli and Keri Rothenberg in doubles to propel New Trier to another section title by 35 points on Saturday, October 16. Julia Ross was third in singles and Keira Botjer and Coco Zabel second in doubles for the Trevians. Timothy Christian Sectional Mimi Waddel took single wins and Emma Bevenour and Abbey Schurr and Margaret Clancy and Maeve Kostyke took double wins ahead of Regina Dominican, who finished fifth as a team on Saturday, October 16. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Glenbrook North 25-21-25, New Trier 17-25-19 The host Trevians fell in their last game of the regular season at Gates Gymnasium on Wednesday, October 20. Loyola 25-25, York 13-21 Malina Gataric and Maddie Meadows each had six kills in the Ramblers’ win on Wednesday, October 20. Catherine Burke gave Loyola four kills, five blocks and an ace (29-6, 4-2). Loyola 25-25, Niles West 15-16 Mia McGrath had a team-high 10 kills and Catherine Burke a team-high four blocks to lead the Ramblers on Tuesday, October 19. Woodlands Academy 25-25, Regina 22-22 Gabi Kerrigan recorded seven digs, while Maya Kozik had four kills and two aces for the visiting Panthers on Tuesday, October 19. BOYS FOOTBALL

New Trier 4, Taft 0 Matthew Perchik, Evan Kanellos, Eli Drake and James Paden each had a goal as the Trevs opened the regional game with a win on Tuesday, October 19. Loyola 5, Lincoln Park 1 Frank Miedema scored two goals in the play-off opener and led the host Ramblers to victory at Glenview on Tuesday, October 19. Latin 3, North Shore Country Day 1 Raiders’ magical season ended in defeat in the semifinals of the Cristo Rey St. Martin IHSA Class 1A Sectional in Waukegan on Tuesday, October 19. CROSS-COUNTRY

Central Suburban League Meet Nick Falk, George Cahill and Jack Moran finished 1-2-4 for New Trier, who earned the conference crown on Saturday, October 16. Patrick Jamieson finished ninth for the Trevians. Samantha Fellman was fifth and Clare Finnigan 11th to lead the Trevians girls squad (67 points) to third behind Maine South (51) and Vernon Hills (66). Girls Catholic Athletic Conference Meeting Ellie Grammas won the varsity race to lead Loyola Academy to the league title on Saturday, October 16 at Lewis University. Nora McCabe placed 23rd to take All-GCAC honors and led Regina Dominican to eighth as a team. Chicago Catholic League Meet Spencer Warner won the individual crown and Aidan Simon (2nd) was right behind him to lead Loyola (46 points) to second behind Brother Rice (45). FIELD HOCKEY

Loyola 5, Naperville North 0 Carson Pike, Charlotte Burke, Greta Kavanagh, Maggie Dooley and Erin Keating all matched for the Ramblers in the postseason win on Wednesday, October 20. The Record is a non-profit, non-partisan local news site funded by the community. Our public service work is free to read. To support responsible community news, consider creating a subscriber. Already subscribed? You can a contribution at all times.

