Sports
Latest Chicago Blackhawks News, 2021 NHL Regular Season News: 10/21/21
This is your daily thread to talk about the latest hockey news.
BLACKHAWKS
Blackhawk’s refusal to play Dylan Strome is unfair to him and the team (Sun-Times)
SUMMARY: Islanders 4, Blackhawks 1 (SCH) (Lighthouse Hockey) (Stand) (Sun-Times) (the athletic)
Hardman gets his chance, but Stromes’ prospect with Blackhawks remains a mystery (Stand)
Blackhawks Bits: Hossa Legacy Night Announced; Hardman recalled (SCH)
Number Munchers: Quantification of Blackhawks (SCH) terrible start
3 things to know if you’re going to the Blackhawks home opener at the United Center, including a new policy banning almost all purses and bags and new food options (Stand)
Entering the home opener, staggering Blackhawks focus on playing a duller game (Sun-Times)
Jeremy Colliton may have lost the Blackhawks fanbase, but he hasn’t lost the room (the athletic)
As the Blackhawks near crisis point, Patrick Kane backs Jeremy Colliton (Sun-Times)
Lazerus: Blackhawk’s unacceptable start(s) leaves the team at a crisis point (the athletic)
SUMMARY: Penguins 5, Blackhawks 2 (SCH) (Stand) (Sun-Times) (Pensburgh)
SUMMARY: Devils 4, Blackhawks 3 (SCH) (Stand) (Sun-Times) (All about the Jersey) (the athleteC)
CENTRAL DEPARTMENT
SUMMARY: Blues 3, Golden Knights 1 (St. Louis playtime)
How can the Jets turn it around? (Arctic Ice Hockey)
Jets Blake Wheeler Enters NHL’s COVID-19 Protocols (the athletic)
John Klingberg injured in first game of Stars season (Big D. to defend)
Gabriel Landesog suspended 2 games (Mile high hockey)
NHL
TO SUMMARISE: flyers 6, Brown 3 (NHL)
Mike Bossy Takes Leave For Lung Cancer Treatment (Lighthouse Hockey)
LeBrun: Why NHL players and teams agree to more long-term contracts (the athletic)
Evander Kane banned 21 games by NHL (NHL)
Canucks defender Travis Hamonic takes temporary leave (the athletic)
Kucherov out indefinitely for Lightning (NHL)
Domi 2-4 weeks out for Blue Jackets (NHL)
Knyzhov 8-10 weeks out for Sharks (NHL)
Pacioretty week-to-week for Golden Knights (NHL)
HOCKEY WORLD
ESPN+ to stream the entire 2021-22 Premier Hockey Federation season (the ice garden)
Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died with fentanyl, cocaine in his system He never showed any signs of a fight at home (Stand)
Kovalchuk named ROC GM for 2022 Olympics (NHL)
One competition, under Barstool: Near-miss the PHFs when collaborating with a media threat (the ice garden)
