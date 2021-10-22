The first sister of the World Table Tennis Championships has been released, the ranking of Meng Shayu 3 has been confirmed, Wang Manyu will win 3 gold medals





This player is Wang Manyu. We’ve mainly talked about three reasons, and you can clearly understand why Liu Guoliang wants to focus on supporting this first dark horse player. Among them, we must first understand the first point, that is, Wang Manyu and her champion dark horse power. Including the Tokyo Olympics, Liu Guoliang held a direct match for the World Table Tennis Championships, including a simulation match. And Wang Manyu was really good. She not only defeated Sun Yingsha, but also Chen Meng. This match shows that Wang Manyu’s championship potential is officially beginning to show signs of trend. After playing the Olympics we went to the National Games and the Table Tennis Super League. Everyone can see that Wang Manyu defeated Chen Meng one after the other. Not only is it as simple as beating Chen Meng, it’s also that she was hard to beat. The two main champions of Sun Yingsha were defeated by Wang Manyu three times in a row. So now Wang Manyu really has the potential of this championship and has the chance to become the number one dark horse player in the World Table Tennis Championships. Wang Manyu’s next match, should Liu Guoliang give her a chance? Among them, it depends not only on Wang Manyu’s domestic matches, but also on his matches abroad. Simply put, you must win the foreign war game, and you must be able to steadily help our national soldiers, achieve victory and win the championship, to ensure that our national table tennis can be more confident and able to send more sober. You played. Among them, we can understand that Wang Manyu’s foreign war strength can be called the first. Due to previous matches, Wang Manyu’s outside matches have included Mima Ito, as well as Xu Xiaoyuan, Tian Zhixi, Hirano Miu and Ishikawa Kasumi. It can be said that many players are not opponents of Wang Manyu, in principle there will be no upset loss. Even in the past, Chen Meng, German chipper Han Ying and Wang Manyu, who were hard to face, can be easily beaten also in previous matches, especially against the Japanese table tennis team known as the big cup. The main force Mima Ito wins all very easily. Mima Ito was in the final last year. Wang Manyu defeated Mima Ito 4-0 in 4 matches. It can be seen that Wang Manyu’s strength in foreign wars can be called the first place in China. Therefore, in the civil war, Wang Manyu was able to defeat Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha in the competition three times in recent months, and he was able to take the victory very safely. What’s more, Wang Manyu can be called the strongest nemesis in the face of Mima Ito. In this case, Liu Guoliang gave Wang Manyu the opportunity to participate as well. After all, we have discussed the third point. Liu Guoliang sent Wang Manyu to participate in this World Table Tennis Championships training, which includes Wang Manyu’s women’s singles, as well as her women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Wang Manyu is participating in this competition. Among them, once they manage to win the championships, Liu Guoliang will give her more and more tangible opportunities for the World Table Tennis Championships to be held in Houston on November 23. Really let Wang Manyu participate in the competitions of 3 events, it is very likely that he will become the biggest dark horse in the World Table Tennis Championships and win 3 championships respectively. Do you agree that you support Wang Manyu and that Liu Guoliang has given her the opportunity to participate in the three events?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://min.news/en/sport/8965024dd60cdd994d74ea47d172a0cf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos