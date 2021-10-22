6 Burning Questions in Week 7 of the NFL

We’re fast approaching the middle of the season and have a pretty good idea where it’s going, don’t we? I’m still not sure who is a contender in the AFC outside of the Bills and Ravens. As for the NFC… might as well insert a thousand shrug emojis. I mean, I like the Cowboys, Cardinals and Bucs, but it still feels wide open.

This is what I want to know in week 7.

Can the Chiefs be victorious in a week of proof?

This has undoubtedly been a disappointing year for the Chiefs who have seen the wheels of their defense fall to a level that their attack cannot keep up. That said, the team is still at 3-3, so it’s not like the season is over.

We can warm up the band, though, unless Kansas City can get back on track. Unexpectedly, the AFC West has become one of the most controversial divisions in the NFL, and the Chiefs cannot afford to drop many games.

That ups the week 7 stakes against the Titans even more, with Tennessee looking poised to take the next step and become key players in the AFC. So with both teams having to make a statement and keep their play-off hopes on track, who will come out on top?

Can we start taking the Bengals more seriously?

The Bengals were a pleasant surprise this season with Joe Burrow returning and leading Cincinnati to a 4-2 record. Reconstruction is moving faster than most expected, but that could end this week against the Ravens.

I don’t expect a win for the Bengals here, but I want to see how close they can hold this. If they can be competitive, it may be time to start looking at a potential wildcard spot for the Bengals.

What do we think of Rams vs. lion?

Prior to last week I didn’t think there was much bad blood between these teams, but apparently there is a lot of lingering pain over the way Jared Goff was traded. I mean, I might be upset too if I went to play the Super Bowl for the Lions.

Looks like the bad blood is only flowing in one direction, as you’d expect with the Rams on a great run with Matthew Stafford at the helm. I’m especially curious to see if this creates additional anxiety.

Will the Cardinals ever lose a game?

They play the Texans, so no…not yet.

Will the dolphins do you have a starting quarterback this weekend?

One of the strangest twists and turns this week has been rumors that the Texans could be preparing a transaction that would send Deshaun Watson to the Dolphins, while Miami would ship Tua Tagovailoa to Washington.

So I’m going to assume here that there is NO chance the NFL will let Watson play if he is traded, so that clearly means Jacoby Brissett would start. But this is much less about the depth chart and more about the potential drama if Watson is shared and possibly asked to start by the dolphins.

Can the Raiders keep pulling together?

One of the worst incidents of the NFL season, Jon Gruden’s embarrassing emails that led to his firing, is now turning into a rallying cry for the Raiders. These are players who have worked hard all year and had early success, only to see their coach distract the team and derail them for two games.

However, a week 6 win against the Broncos showed that this team may be back and willing to make a statement. I’m interested to see if that can continue with the Eagles.