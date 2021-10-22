Salaam Cricket 2021: There is a very fine line between carefree and carefree, says Sunil Gavaskar

It’s been a long wait for the T20 World Cup event in the shortest, fastest pace format of international crickets (AFP photo)

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar said he doesn’t understand the term of often fearless in T20 cricket.

In T20 cricket, this term of being fearless, I don’t understand. You can say carefree, but fearless is not the right term, Gavaskar said on Salaam Cricket.

When you use the word fearless, it means that the other cricketers are afraid. So you have to be carefree. And there’s a very, very fine line between carefree and carefree, he added.

The Super 12 of the pandemic-stricken Twenty20 World Cup finally starts on Saturday with no clear favorites for the title.

The tournament was removed from the 2020 cricket calendar after Australia closed its international borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India was supposed to host the event earlier this year, but it was postponed again after an increase in Covid-19 cases there.

The cricket authorities eventually decided that it would be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, with India as the official host.

The first Group 2 meeting between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be a fascinating match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on October 24.

India has never lost a World Cup match to Pakistan in the one-day or T20 format.

On the match between India and Pakistan, Sunil Gavaskar said: I don’t consider either team to be a favourite. The team that handles the pressure well during the day, the team that can control its mistakes, like no balls, can do well.