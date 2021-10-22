College football storylines to keep an eye on the second half of an already chaotic 2021 season

After a 2020 season unlike anything we’ve ever experienced in our lives, the return of college football in 2021 felt bigger than usual. The combination of playoff expansion, NIL, and conference rescheduling kept the conversation going all summer. When the games finally came to a close, the return of the fans to the stands brought with it heightened palpable excitement.

Now, mid-season, it’s great to report that college football has indeed lived up to the promise of a season for centuries. The 2021 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team has featured some incredible individuals. Our second-chance picks for the College Football Playoff, Heisman Trophy and other national awards reflect the results of a chaotic first half with 47 lost games from ranked teams.

Now it’s time to turn our attention to how the second chapter for the 2021 season will end. Below, we’ve detailed seven storylines to keep an eye on during the second half of the 2021 season:

Georgia’s claim as one of the best defenses ever

The conversation has already started. While comparisons between eras can get a little sloppy, every additional game the Bulldogs play seems to add to the argument that this device is one of the greatest of all time.

The power of the argument is that the evidence comes from all sides. Prefer to keep it simple, judging defenses by their impact on the scoreboard? If so, no defense since Alabama in 2011 has kept opponents under 10 points per game. That unit allowed 8.2 points per game, and this year’s Bulldogs only allow 6.6 points. If that’s too basic for your taste, the advanced efficiency metrics indicate Georgia will have some of the best numbers at this rate since they started tracking such metrics.

How about judging elite college defenses by the future NFL talent gathered in one place? While it may not take the 2001 crown in Miami, there will be Sunday afternoons in the future when we’ll be surprised that coach Kirby Smart had both Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter as his top two nose tackles, with defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and linebackers Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith is also wreaking havoc.

There are two more hurdles to determining Georgia’s place among the all-time greats: how it performs against a first-class quarterback and whether it wins its first national championship in more than 40 years. The best passing attack left on the regular season schedule may be against Tennessee on Nov. 13, but that will be just the starter. More powerful passing attacks are sure to await the Dawgs in the postseason, both in the SEC Championship Game and, in all likelihood, the playoff.

Alabama’s position on December 4

Nick Saban said this week that the 2021 Alabama team identity has yet to be decided. It’s a group that has exemplifies the kind of talent dominance we’re used to seeing from the Crimson Tide in spurts, but also some of the delays and silences that lead the greatest of all time to take off his headset and every shadow to turn from red.

It wasn’t unfair to go into the season in Alabama as the nation’s No. 1 team, but the assumption that this team would be a continuation of 2020’s dominance was misguided. New faces on the pitch and on the sidelines marked one of the most significant overhauls of the Saban era. Ultimately, it left a margin of error much smaller than we’re used to seeing.

Florida first exposed that margin during a terrifying start to the season in Gainesville before Texas A&M seized the opportunity, upsetting the top-ranked Tide 41-38 in the biggest win yet during the Jimbo Fisher era. Alabama still ranks first in the SEC West, shaping the division’s future, but what will we learn about the team’s identity in the second half of the season? And what kind of shape will the Crimson Tide take in a potential SEC title game meeting with Georgia? If the loss to the Aggies was the wake-up call leading to more consistent and efficient on-field performance, Alabama’s best football could be in the future.

Who’s from the Big Ten East?

Congratulations to the Big Ten League office for a conference schedule that will captivate the college football world in the coming weeks. The division has four teams in the top 10 in the AP poll No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Michigan State with a combined record of 23-2. All four will play against each other in the second half of the season.

The title chase in the division kicks off with a bang on October 30, as Michigan plays the state of Michigan and Penn State travels to the state of Ohio. The odds are favorable for Ohio State’s emergence as the Big Ten champion and top playoff contender, and the jumps made by a healthier, more experienced CJ Stroud support that suggestion. However, 2021 is just as tough as the division has been in years. Coach Ryan Day’s undefeated record against conference teams faces the toughest test yet.

Outside of the Buckeyes, there are even more fascinating storylines. Michigan will try again to beat Ohio state for the first time under coach Jim Harbaugh. Penn State and Michigan State are seeing success with in-demand coaches listed as potential candidates for other jobs. The Cover 3 Podcast recently featured an SEC West vs. Big Ten East held a one-on-one challenge, similar to the one we see in college basketball. While the SEC West won that debate, the top four of the Big Ten East are supplying enough juice to make it the most interesting division in college football.

Caleb Williams Continues Late Heisman Trophy Run



The Oklahoma freshman quarterback has only one career start as we go into week 8. Still, Williams is impressive enough to rise to fourth in the Heisman Trophy odds behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. While the national storyline will be centered around his argument as a Heisman contender, despite his small sample size, Williams’ story is one of the most important because of its importance to the Oklahoma National Championship battle.

One of the big storylines in the season was that Oklahoma was not only ready to make the field for four, but also take the program’s first playoff win. That conversation was sparked by the presence of QB Spencer Rattler, Heisman’s preseason favorite. But when Williams took over from Rattler against Texas, the story of Oklahoma’s season changed dramatically. If the Sooners have a shot at the title, the theater of what takes place in Norman might be enough to grab the attention of voters looking to fill those three spots on their ballots for college football’s most notable player.

Cincinnati’s pompous act reaches its peak

The Bearcats defeated Indiana and Notre Dame in consecutive games to set up one of the most intriguing conundrums of the playoff era. Now ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, it makes sense that the Bearcats are just as well positioned as any team in a group of five to finish the season in the top four of the league. the play-off committee rankings. This would be historic and destroy the perception that the door is closed to those outside the power conferences no matter how the season goes.

Cincinnati was an undefeated conference champion when the selection committee released its final 2020 rankings, sandwiched at number 8 between a three-loss SEC runner-up Florida and a two-loss Georgia. The Bearcats never got higher than number 7 that year, but if they continue this run it will be very difficult for the committee to place them outside the top four.

While there are aspects of Cincinnati’s playoff push that are well beyond the program’s control, such as whether SMU is ranked when they play in November, it has a say in its own results. As the pressure mounts to make playoff history, each week becomes a thrilling act to make it to the end of 60 minutes with another win. Based on where Cincinnati stands now and what has already been accomplished, the most important statistic for the National Championship battle is not the winning margin or the strength of the schedule, but that “0” in the loss column.

Clemson tries to keep at least one streak alive

With the playoff out of reach, Dabo Swinney and this Tigers program have refocused on their goals of winning a seventh straight ACC championship. Florida State holds the league record with nine consecutive conference crowns from 1992-2000, but two of those titles have been shared since they occurred before the championship era.

Arguably the hardest part of winning another ACC title is getting to the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers suffered a loss to a divisional foe in NC State, and the Wolfpack currently have their way to winning the division if they win. Undefeated Wake Forest could also be a roadblock on the way to the second half of the season. In the near future, Clemson’s ACC title hopes will be on the line if the Tigers head to Pittsburgh as underdogs against the Panthers.

High-profile coaching carousel swings

USC, LSU and Washington State already have job openings that will be coveted by other coaches in the trade, which will likely lead to a crowded coaching carousel for the headline-worthy programs. In addition, several other Power Five programs with coaches in the chair will have to make tough decisions based on the results in the second half of the season. It may not be your typical pure volume coaching carousel, but it will be one with the potential to change the landscape because of the blueblood schools already involved and the ones that could be up for hire soon.