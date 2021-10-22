WVU tennis travels to Charlottesville for Super Regionals





The West Virginia University tennis team is back on the road this weekend, sending five of them to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Super Regionals in Charlottesville, Virginia, October 22-25. The University of Virginia hosts ITA’s first-ever Super Regional tournament, with all matches taking place at the Virginia Tennis Complex at the Boars Head Sports Club. Friday through Sunday will be the main competition days, with Monday October 25 being the championship rounds. Draws and preliminary schedules will be posted and updated to the ITA website. For all matches played on the six main outdoor courts, live streaming is available via PlaySight for fans to watch. It’s a quick turnaround for us this week traveling after hosting Martha Thorn Invitational last weekend, said coach Miha Lisac. I’m glad we’ll be back on the track and competing again soon. Because a team was looking to improve and build up to the spring circuit and every race day brings us closer to that goal. West Virginia will send freshmen Kendall Kovick and Camilla Bossi, sophomores Ting-Pei Chang and Momoko Nagato, and junior Penny Hsieh to compete in Super Regionals. In Friday’s tournament opener, WVU will start in doubles. The undefeated pair, Chang and Bossi, will face Marylands Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield, while Nagato and Hsieh will face Old Dominions Marina Alcaide and Alexandra Viktorovich. At the singles round of 32 on Friday, the Mountaineers will take on the No.1 and No.2 seed. Momoko will face Virginia’s No.1-seed Natasha Subhash, while freshman Kendall Kovick will play ODU’s No.2-seed Yuliia Starodubtseva. A full schedule of this weekend’s events can be found below. 2021 ITA Atlantic Super Regional Schedule (October 22-25) Friday October 22: street. of 16 Doubles 8 game pro set from 9:00 a.m

street. of 32 Singles 2 of the 3 sets from 11.30 am

Singles back draw Saturday October 23: street. of 16 Singles 2 out of 3 sets from 8:30 am

Quarter-finals Singles 2 of the 3 sets from 12:00

Quarterfinal Doubles 8 game pro set at 3:00 Sunday 24 October: Semi-final Singles 2 of the 3 sets from 10:00

Semifinals Does not double 2 out of 3 sets with 10-point breaker before 1:00 Monday October 25: Final Singles 2 of the 3 sets from 10:00

Final Does not double 2 out of 3 sets with 10-point breaker before 1:00 a.m. A summary of each day’s tournament action is available at WVUsports.com Keep up to date with West Virginia women’s tennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by following @WVUtennis.

