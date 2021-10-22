San Diego State Hockey Scoring Flutters Into Oregon Ducks Losses – The Daily Aztec





In their two-game run against the Oregon Ducks (4-0, 2-0 Pac-8), the San Diego State Mens Ice Hockey team (0-2, 0-2 Pac-8) wanted to open with a statement- victory over the defending PAC-8 champions. However, the Scarlet and Black were unable to get that ideal start as the Aztecs fell to the Ducks in back-to-back games with one goal en route to the 0-2 start. Head coach Phillip Bateman, of his teams that got off to a slow start in their first heat of the season, complained that there is no substitution or repetition for game speed, so timing will always be an issue to start. In the first game, a 4-3 defeat in which SDSU did not have an equally strong goal, the Aztecs had to use their special teams. The Aztecs struggled early on and were defeated 19-3 in the first 20 minutes. However, the SDSU defenses could not withstand the Oregon attack for long. After trailing early 2-0, SDSU used a 5-on-3 and subsequent 5-on-4 power play to tie the game. Juniors Cole Kosowski and Blake Reed scored their first goals of the season. After that, the Aztecs fell behind again as successive, costly turnovers led to the Ducks regaining their two-goal lead. Late in the third period, Kosowski scored another power play goal. His presence low on the man advantage was able to keep the Aztecs in the game. Bateman noted that his tremendous ability to finish was a key to keeping the team competitive. Unfortunately, the Aztecs couldn’t keep up with the Ducks in the last half of the third and lost 4-3. In the second game, the Aztecs still struggled to tie the score. Irresponsible play and turnovers ensured that the 2-0 deficit went into the third period. Then freshman Christopher Dauria found freshman Marcus Kim crashed briefly into the net midway through the final frame for the teams’ first goal. That goal cut Ducks’ lead in half, but in the end Oregon’s one goal cushion was all the team needed. Despite over 70 shots, senior netminder Nick Ilvento finished with a save rate of over .900 but two losses. However, Bateman said the weekend still had positives for his team. The coach had high praise for both freshman forwards Dauria and Kim, in addition to praising freshman blueliners Jerrett Overland and Jack Anderson, who had strong defensive weekends used as the teams’ closing pair. Close losses to the dynamic Ducks are not a big disadvantage to the Aztecs’ high expectations for this season. Bateman said these two clubs might be a cut above the rest and are likely to be the two teams that will compete for the automatic spot for (Division II) nationals. Now 0-2, SDSU returns to Southern California for a two-game run against Long Beach State University. Facing a new adversary, the Aztecs must once again assert themselves as contenders in the Pac-8 conference.

