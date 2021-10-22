Mission Olympic cell meets, focus on personal coaches and support personnel policy – The New Indian Express





Express News Service The Mission Olympic Cell meeting was finally convened on Thursday, the first since the Tokyo Olympics ended. Aside from the major announcement of the new Target Olympics Podium Scheme Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PK Garg, who will take over from Monday, there have been discussions surrounding the Tokyo show and the way forward. One of those topics was about personal coaches. It was one of the biggest problems leading up to the Olympics. There were unnecessary controversies between personal coaches and physios. Interestingly, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) wants the National Sports Federations (NSFs) such as Shooting, Badminton and Wrestling to follow certain guidelines or establish comprehensive policies regarding personal coaches and physios guiding individual athletes. The SAI apparently wants to avoid another controversy at the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year. It seems logical because there is a set number of slots (usually determined by a percentage) for coaches and support staff at each mega multidisciplinary event. And because of certain individual athletes, the demands of others should not be compromised. One advice was to include all these personal coaches and support staff in the annual training and competition calendar and make them available to others if necessary. Badminton is a sport that always has this problem. Table tennis saw it when Manika Batra wanted her personal coach at the Games. The wrestling federation was also involved in this unnecessary problem with coaches and physios, especially from Vinesh Phogat. This policy may not be an ideal solution, but the drama before the departure for the Olympics prompted the HCI to advise federations to come up with a policy. Whether this is a viable solution remains to be seen. What happens when a top athlete like Neeraj Chopra or PV Sindhu tells the NSF they need their coach and support staff? Or will there be exceptions for elite athletes while others have to stick to the NSF and SAI line? Whatever it is, it looks like the SAI would try to streamline the adoption of the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) for athletes this time around. Take, for example, the case of a swimmer in the last Olympic cycle. National champion Sajan Prakash, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics, was admitted to the TOPS late – in the past two months. The swimmer had, among other things, requested compensation for his coach and swimming pool in Dubai, where he was training. However. his demands were rationalized after a discussion between the federation and the HCI. It should be noted that Sajan receives a FINA scholarship of approximately $2000 per month for training. The TOPS core group was not part of the discussion on Thursday. It is clear that the federations were instructed to evaluate and assess the performance of the athletes at the end of November, including the demand for foreign coaches. The National Sports Federations (NSFs) have been told to provide a plan for the run-up to next year’s Asian and Commonwealth Games. Now that the MOC meeting has started and with the new CEO of TOPS, hopefully the core and development groups of the athletes would be formalized. The core group, in particular, needs evaluation and removal, especially from non-performing athletes.

