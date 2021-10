Kansas State tennis gets off to a good start at ITAs

american football Arne Green of the Capital-Journal examines the problems with and possible solutions for K-States Mark Defense. Basketball The Mercurys Ryan Black reports on: K-State Basketball Media Day Appearance with quotes from Bruce Weber, Mike McGuirl and Selton Miguel. (That’s for a fee, but it’s available for free through the Kokomo perspective.) Arne Green also provided an article about Miguel focusing on his experience playing with the Angolan national team as they tried to qualify for the Olympics this summer. Those weren’t the only Wildcats made available to the media this week. Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud took part in a zoom call on Thursday and K-State Sports has the highlights. Volley-ball Despite Aliyah Carters’ tenth double-double of the season and ten blocks from Kadye Fernholz, the Kansas State streak of losses on everything continued last night as the volleyball team (11-7, 2-5 Big 12) fell in four sets on TCU (8-9, 2-5) 24-26, 17-25, 25-23, 16-25. The teams meet tonight at 6:30 PM on ESPN+. Football Asking the football team to finally put an end to the Wildcat team sports brief is a tough question tonight if they also visit TCU, eleventh in the nation. Tennis There was some good news for K-State yesterday. The Wildcat tennis players, all competing individually (or individual doubles), went 6-0 in the opening rounds of the ITA Central Regional in Iowa City. They come back to it this morning with the singles round of 128 which sees Dinara Alloyarova face off against Missouri’s Elys Ventura, Anna Turco up against Arkansas’ Hunter Roper, Florentine Dekkers against Baylors Maria Bezmenova, Ioana Gheorgita takes on Oleksandra Nahurska of Oral Roberts, Manami Ukita clashes with UMKC’s Grace Ball, Karine-Marion Job, Maria Linares and Rosanna Maffei get byes in the round of 64. In the double round of 32, Anna Turco and Rosanna Maffei will take on Iowas Samantha Gillas and Samantha Mannix, Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares against Valeryia Rozenkova and Maria Berlanga van Tulsa, Florentine Dekkers and Ioana Gheorgita against Emma Staker and Marcelina Podlinska from Oklahoma, and Alloyarova and Manami Ukita face off against Minnesotas Rachel Hanford and Ekin Ercetin.

