Player Figures: Darnell Nurse Plays Dominant Game As Edmonton Oilers Crush Arizona Coyotes

Article content
The Edmonton Oilers came just before the day, but with a solid goaltending from Mikko Koskinen and two flashy punches from announced new wingers Warren Foegele and Zach Hyman, they got a lead they would never give up.
In the third period, Edmonton’s great power play took over, scoring two goals out of two chances. The power game snaps along at a rate of 50 percent.
The 5-1 win featured Darnell Nurses dominating the two-way game, including some crushing hits.
Class A shots were Edmonton 10 and Arizona six. ( running count ).
Connor McDavid, 8. Two goals and an assist, but a few problems in defence. He and Keith allowed a low-high pass and a single Class A shot in the first. Scored in the second on a dangerous outburst in the slot after 25 sweet seconds of o-zone passing with Draisaitl, Puljujarvi and Barrie. He gave way too much time and space when passing on Coyotes’ first goal. Tore another good power play one-timer in the third. His pass from the left circle led to Hyman’s power play goal in the third, then scored his own power player snip from the left with a great RNH cross ice knife from a pass. McD now has 11 points in four games, and the weird thing is he hasn’t brought his best game to the ice yet.
Jesse Puljujarvi, 6. He opened the game with a bad tip from a nurse’s shot from the outside, but was slow on the backcheck as Arizona broke in for their own Grade A shot.
Zach Hyman, 8. Two goals. Clever snipe on Edmontons’ second target, snapping it in with little wind-up; there’s a difference between shooting and scoring, as Edmont’s legendary skills coach Jim Fleming says. Scored his second, another power play gimme, after passing tic-tac-toe, Barrie to McD to Barrie to RNH to McD to Draisaitl and Hyman in the crease.
Leon Draisitl, 6. Not a bad game, but pretty quiet. His two faceoff wins kicked off the game-killing power play goals in the third.
Ryan Nugent Hopkins, 7. Three assists and now with six assists in four games. He lost to Jay Beagle in the lock for a clear shot in the first, but Beagle missed the net on his backhander. Sharp pass to send Hyman in on his scoring break. Great pass to McD on his power play goal.
Kailer Yamamoto, 6 . Good job on the HP. He kept his feet moving and pulled a penalty in the third.
Derek Ryan, age 6 . Another solid game. Eight wins and only four defeats.
Warren Foegele, 7. Beaty bull rush in the first, fighting through an Arizona d-man and slashing the puck into the net.
Zack Cassian, 5. Physical and positional OK and a smart pass on the Foegele goal.
Devin Shore, 5. He and Keith were the culprits on a dangerous cross-seam pass and shot by Jacob Chychrun in the first. He set up Turrris for a hard B-one timer in the third.
Kyle Turris, 6. After an early outburst in the third, his line had a strong forechecking shift to settle things. A few teams later, a good shot tore off.
Brendan Perlini, 5. Another quiet game. Time to play Tyler Benson?
Darnell Nurse, 8. He played a dominating game, 24:51, of nearly perfect two-way hockey. He won about 90 percent of his fights, right? He was credited for eight hits. Throwed a solid takedown slam on Travis Boyd in the first. A few shifts later, the 21st century version of the Edmonton Express pancakes Chychrun to the ice cream. Late in the first lap, he showed his Eddie Shore vibe again, blocked a shot and stormed onto the ice for a partial breakout. His hard and sharp charge of ice helped create a 2-on-1 and Hyman’s short-handed goal.
Tyson Barry, 5. Two assists, but his defensive woes continued. He did cut the big mistakes. Made a turnover and allowed cross seam on AZ’s first and only goal in the third. Solid quarterback work on the power play, though. He won an important puck fight on Edmontons’ first power play goal.
Duncan Keith, 6. Had another decent Whitey Stapleton game. He was beaten in striker by Loui Eriksson, a $6 million man, who came in quickly and got rid of a tricky backhander. But again made numerous solid plays with the puck.
Cody Ceci, 6. Otherwise great game. I got a class A shot late in the second showing Hyman’s total eclipse.
Evan Bouchard, 7. Made a handy pass into home zone to help McDavid and Hyman 2-on-1 in a first period. Then Bouch’s sharp attack from the puck set in motion Foegeles’ big rush. Release with a bad sharp corner slacker late in the second.
Slater Koekkoek, 5. OK game from OK player.
Mikko Koskinen, 7 . Not a lot of work, but most importantly he handled everything when the match was close. Solid stops on Chychrun and Ryan Dzingel in the first and Eriksson in the second.
