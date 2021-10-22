Sharath Kamal wins National Ranking TT Championship title, next time will participate in upcoming WTT Contender Tunisia





Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal won the National Ranking TT Championship title on Thursday. Sharat Kamali put down a thrilling seven-setter against Soumyajit Ghosh and won the recently concluded UTT National ranking table tennis championship on Thursday. The veteran stepped up his game and did not fail to show his mastery. He won 6-11, 11-5, 11-2, 11-7, 6-11, 9-11, 11-6 against the former National Champion Soumyajit. “Proving once again that age is just a number,” wrote Sharath Kamal after his National Ranking TT Championship win. Proved once again that age is just a number!

It feels great to win the North Zone Table Tennis Championships. Ecstatic with my overall shape and my current condition. I look forward to the upcoming tournaments in Tunisia, Slovenia and the World Championship in Houston. Proved once again that age is just a number!

This was Sharath's first national title since the 2016 South Zone event in Visakhapatnam. He also picked up a prize money of INR 84,000. Meanwhile, Prapti collected 72,000 INR on Thursday. However, in the women's event, Prapti Sen retaliated three times to overwhelm Swastika Ghosh with 4-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 15-13 in Panchkula. In the men's semifinal, Sharath defeated compatriot Harmeet Desai to win 11-8, 8-11, 4-11; 7-11, 11-4, 11-9, 12-10. While in the women's event, Prapti got the better of Takeme Sarkar to win the semifinals 15-13, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-10. The next 2021 UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships North Zone U17, U15, U13 tournament will be held from 24 October 28, 2021. Sharath Kamal's Upcoming Table Tennis Tournaments Ace Indian paddler Sharath Kamal will next be seen in action at the upcoming WTT Contender Tunisia. The event kicks off on October 24. The qualifying draw will take place from 24 to 26 October. Meanwhile, the men's draw will take place from October 27 to 30. Sharath is looking forward to participating in the WTT Contender Slovenia Hub in Lasko. The qualifying draw will take place from November 1 to 3, while the main draw is scheduled to take place from November 4 to 7. He will also compete in the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) to be held in Houston from November 23 to 29.









