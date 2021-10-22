Salaam Cricket 2021: Don’t think a player is thinking about India-Pakistan World Cup record, says Wasim Akram





Legendary Pakistani fast bowler Wasim Akram downplayed the importance of history and head-to-head records between India and Pakistan during the World Cup, saying it doesn’t matter much to players from either side. Speaking at the 2021 Salaam Cricket in Dubai, Wasim Akram said it is only a statistician’s job to keep the numbers in mind, but players will focus on their task when they take the field in what always promises to be a highly anticipated match. between the arch-rivals. Akram’s comments came up India’s 2021 T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan Sunday in Dubai. After winning both warm-up matches, India will look to extend their perfect record against Pakistan in the showpiece. T20 World Cup 2021: Full Coverage India and Pakistan last played cricket bilaterally in 2012, but their encounters in ICC tournaments have sparked great interest. India’s record against Pakistan in the World Cups has become a talking point ahead of each of their flagship encounters. India has a 7-0 record against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and a 5-0 record in T20 World Cups. However, Akram stressed that Pakistan has a better track record against India in the overall matches, especially in ODIs and Tests. “I’ve done my homework. Yes, at the World Cups we didn’t beat India, but we won more matches if we take the overall record into account. But yes, I played 5 World Cups, but we didn’t beat India not yet,” Akram said. “But when you go to a World Cup, you don’t notice those things. That’s a statistician’s job. But as a player, it doesn’t bother me and neither does any Pakistani or Indian player. “In the World Cups, every game is important. Every team is there to win the World Cup. Yes, the India-Pakistan match is very crucial. It is the biggest game of the tournament. Players feel a little bit pressure. “You go on with the game and you forget everything else. You start thinking about how to focus on the game,” he added. Controlled aggression very important: Akram Akram admitted emotions can run high during an India-Pakistan match at the World Cup, but stressed the importance of showing controlled aggression and staying in the game to deliver the right performance on the big day. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, two of the superstar batters going around, will take on as captains in a World Cup game for the first time and expectations are already sky high. “Sunny bhai (Gavaskar) said it well. You have to work hard, but you also have to put in your mind. You have to be aggressive, but controlled aggression is very important,” Akram added.

