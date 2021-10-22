Analyzing Rasmus Ristolainen’s Flyers Debut

After a convincing win in which the Flyers unlucky and Hakstoled . defeated Seattle Kraken 6-1, the Flyers put another half-dozen goals past their opponents in front of an energetic Wells Fargo Center crowd.

This time against a much hated rival in the Boston Bruins, key performances from Cam Atkinson, Keith Yandle and Joel Farabee saw the Flyers beat the Bruins 6-3, with a Martin Jones start in goal not bringing as much foreseeable mischief as had been expected.

While the Bruins controlled this game completely from a possession and shooting perspective (including plenty of chances at the net), the Flyers were clinical and took advantage of the opportunities that came their way. They were also the beneficiaries of their own devised strategies, they worked hard to puck first, and players really showed positive chemistry in the early days of the 2021-22 season.

Natural stat trick

In addition, and perhaps most prominently on the minds of Flyers fans heading into yesterday’s game, was the debut of 64, 215 pound defender Rasmus Ristolinen. The 26-year-old, as many know, was taken over from the Buffalo Sabers in exchange for Robert Hgg and a third… just kidding, it was Robert Hgg, a second and a first round choice. This high price, and his $5.4 million cap hit, instilled many cap-friendly users, given the cap hit for a player who might only be here for one season, or worse, if she signed Ristolainen to a player-friendly deal after this season (given the existence of Cam York and Egor Zamula).

Then there’s Ristolinens’ existing body of work, which is sub-optimal, betraying its impact at best and downright bad at worst. Ristolainen has been a decent producer (in all situations) throughout his career, especially thanks to his role in Buffalo’s power play. Whether it’s due to his use against his natural skill level, or his inability to positively influence the Sabers when on the ice, or even just the Sabers’ inability to win games, Ristolainen has never been able to even gain possession of the ball. to break. His 5-on-5 career average Corsi-For is at an abysmal 43.18% (yes, Corsi isn’t the best way to measure defender effectiveness, but for Ristolainens Which bath paints a picture of its effectiveness anyway).

On a positive note, however, Flyers fans who wanted to see a big defender play physically (to be fair, the whole team plays more physically so far) and obvious opposing attackers got giddy when they saw Ristolaine and the Orange and Black. In the past, it felt like the Flyers were just giving up on that prime real estate without fighting back, and maybe Ristolainen would help solve this problem.

Well, he officially registered one game as Flyer, so let’s see how Big Rasmus fared…

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Perhaps this is because he came back from injury, but for a defender who is expected to play a fairly significant role on the team, Ristolainen didn’t book nearly as much ice age as one might expect. In all situations, Ristolainen logged 18:37 minutes, compared to Ryan Ellis, Ivan Provorov and even Travis Sanheim who all logged more than twenty minutes.

In addition, Ristolainen played physically as expected. He delivered a monster hit to Charlie Coyle that made the audience at the Wells Fargo Center cheer.

Say what you will about his Buffalo numbers, but Rasmus Ristolainen frustrates opponents. His goal certainly seemed to irritate Charlie Coyle, who then took a penalty on Travis Sanheim. pic.twitter.com/sqpsp4waO1 Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 21, 2021

His physicality also cost the Flyers, however, as he took an interference penalty when he tried to stop a Bruin by checking him into the ice while he was already down.

From an eye test perspective, it wasn’t great, but it wasn’t horrible either. For a debut, it wasn’t standout either way. However, it was possible that some of the physicality he displayed masked how he really performed when looking at the match report’s statistical profiling.

This turned out to be the case.

Ristolainen posted a 36.36 CF% at 5-to-5, finishing second-worst in expected goals against at 2.03 (better only than Travis Sanheim, who scored much more ice time than Ristolinen), and also finished at second worst in High Danger CA (once again, he only improved Sanheim, who didn’t look good defensively). When Justin Braun significantly exceeds your advanced stat output, that’s… to say the least.

Yes, this is one game and Ristolainen is just coming back from injury. However, the early results for him are remarkable, and not in the way that Cam Atkinsons’ early results are remarkable.

Ristolainen certainly has his supporters, and for the sake of the Flyers let’s hope their optimism yields tangible results in his game.