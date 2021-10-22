Hansen Signed Five-Year Extension





Gymnastics Women | 10/22/21 9:30:00 AM MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota and head coach of women’s gymnastics Jenny Hansen have agreed to a five-year contract extension. The extension will keep Hansen in Maroon and Gold until the 2026 season. “It is an honor to continue to lead my alma mater,” said Hansen. “Over the past eight years, our staff has been committed to providing a great experience for our student athletes and have been fortunate enough to achieve some incredible achievements along the way. I am grateful to everyone at the University of Minnesota for their continued support and believe in the vision and values ​​of our program and I am excited about the future.” Hansen, a native of Ripon, Wisconsin, will enter her eighth season as the Gophers head coach in 2021-22. She has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year three times, most recently after the 2020 season. Hansen was an assistant coach for the Golden Gophers program from 2007-14 and was honored as National Assistant Coach of the Year in 2013. . Hansen led the ‘U’ to one of the best seasons in program history last year when the Gophers captured the 2021 Big Ten Tournament Championship, their first since 2006, and claimed a spot in the NCAA National Championship among the new eight for the first time. – team division. Under Hansen’s leadership, the Gophers broke numerous team records, including a new 197750 team scoring record set at the Big Ten Championship. Minnesota also set a new record for floor (49,575) and uneven bars (49,575), while achieving the second-highest jump score in program history (49,525) during the NCAA Regional Semifinals and the third-highest beam score (49,600). ). “Jenny is a great coach who has taken our gymnastics program to a championship level,” said athletics director Mark Coyle . “I look forward to the continued success of the program in the gym and in the classroom under her leadership.” Since taking over the program, Hansen has coached her gymnasts to 51 All-American honors, including a program record of 10 WCGA All-Americans and 11 NCAA All-Americans in 2021. Two gymnasts in Lindsay Mable (2016) and Lexy Ramler (2021) have won the prestigious AAI Award during Hansen’s tenure, an award that recognizes the most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country. Mable (2015, 2016) and Ramler (2019, 2020, 2021) have also earned five Big Ten Gymnast of the Year honors together. Academically, Minnesota has achieved a higher level of success under Hansen, with the program posting its highest team cumulative point averages in the spring of 2020, along with a program record of 15 WCGA Scholastic All-American honors. As a gymnast, Hansen competed as Golden Gopher from 2000-2003. In 2003, she finished fifth in the vault at the NCAA Regional Championships with a career-best score of 9,850. At the end of her career, she was third on Minnesota’s all-time list of all-time performers on the balance beam (9,925), seventh on the floor exercises list (9,925) and ninth all-time on the vault. (9,850). Hansen served as team captain in her senior season with the Maroon and Gold. She was a four-year letter winner and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. She completed her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Minnesota in May 2004. The Gophers kick off the 2022 season with their annual intrasquad on January 7 before officially opening the league when they host UCLA on Monday, January 17.

