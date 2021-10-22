Salaam Cricket 2021: India-Pakistan match can never be just a game, there will be butterflies in the stomach – Raina

India and Pakistan last played each other in the 50-over 2019 World Cup (AFP Photo)

The first Group 2 meeting between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be an intriguing match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on October 24. It will also set the tone for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup.

India has never lost a World Cup match to Pakistan in the one-day or T20 format. But Pakistan is unbeaten in six T20s at the stadium which dates back to 2016.

Suresh Raina, who was part of several matches between India and Pakistan, said that even if players from both teams said it’s just a normal match, it’s not because there will be butterflies in the stomach.

Cricket is the same, but there will be pressure at the World Cup. And when it comes to India-Pakistan, surely both teams will say it’s just a normal game. But it won’t be normal. So there will be butterflies in the stomach, Raina said on Salaam Cricket.

You come under pressure. But it will depend on who handles pressure best. The team that handles the pressure better will win the match, he added.

Pakistan was close to beating India in the inaugural T20 World Cup final in South Africa in 2007, but in the end Mahendra Singh Dhonis’ lineup won the match when Misbah-ul-Haqs was caught on the fine short leg of an extravagant paddle shot.

Raina said that handling pressure is very crucial in T20 cricket.

The intent should be the same. The processes are also the same for T20 cricket. But how you handle pressure is very important in this format, Raina said.

The southpaw believes the dew will be a deciding factor in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Dew can be a big factor in the UAE, but the spinners will get a lot of help. We have seen how the Sharjah field behaved. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are good fields, Raina said.

But the weather is getting better. I feel like the batsman. Even in the IPL final, CSK scored 190 points. So you have to see the ball and play it according to its merit, he said.