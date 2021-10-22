College Football Warning: Week 8 Underdog Expert Picks With Best Winning Odds

Week 8 doesn’t offer Top 25 matchups, but there are four games where a ranked team is an underdog against an unranked team. That raises some eyebrows in the Underdog Challenge corner of the world, where we always look for the disruptions before they happen.

Each member of your esteemed panel averages at least one hit per week, which isn’t easy when you’re forced to pick the underdog to win. The rules of our competition are as follows: Each panelist chooses three disturbances — for each correct, the panelist gets as many points as the team was an underdog.

This is the position after seven weeks:

PLACE NAME FILE POINTS 1 Zac Al-Kateeb 10-11 49 2 Bill Trocchi 8-13 48 3 Bill Bender 8-13 41.5 4 Mike DeCourcy 7-14 32.5

On to the annoyances.

Bill Bender, Head Writer of College Football

No. 8 Oklahoma State (+6.5) in Iowa State

Is this a hoax or one of those Vegas mind benders? A top-10 team is an underdog on a touchdown, and Oklahoma State has won eight of the last ten in the series. Iowa State has come back from a rough start and is tough at home, but the Cowboys continue to use that underdog card to their advantage. Spencer Sanders leads the game-winning drive late in a Big 12 thriller.

Army (+3.5) vs Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons are undefeated and had a bye week to simulate the Black Knights option attack, but that defense still allows too much on the ground. The military suffers a loss of one score in Wisconsin, but they are home. The last undefeated ACC goes down.

Clemson (+3.5) at No. 23 Pitt

For the second week in a row, we’re trying to trip the Panthers. Pitt has a great offense led by SN Midseason All-American quarterback Kenny Pickett, and now is the chance to knock the Tigers out of the ACC race for good. Something tells us Clemson’s defense is rising, and the attack is doing just enough to disrupt the road.

Mike DeCourcy, senior writer

No. 8 Oklahoma State (+6.5) in Iowa State

Even after the Cowboys went to Texas and won, no one bought anything. Well, here’s where they convince you that something is up. The cyclones are not the season that many had envisioned when the year began; they are 4-2 and have beaten no one of importance. Well, OK State matters. They are going to show that the Texas win and the undefeated record are real and that the final game against Oklahoma in the Bedlam Series will be something.

Clemson (+3.5) at No. 23 Pitt

There is something that is probably not known to the outside world and that is very much a thing in the Pittsburgh sports community. It’s called Pitting. It’s a pejorative term to describe how Panthers football since Dan Marino left town four decades ago has generally been accompanied by losses as things start to look promising. Like after the Panthers went to Tennessee earlier this year and won on the road and then found a way to lose to the classic Western Michigan Pitting. This is the biggest test yet to determine if the Panthers have grown further. The tigers haven’t really been worth a darnn, and by Clemson standards they’re terrible. But they can still be redeemed, and this is the win it would do.

LSU (+9.5) at No. 12 Ole Miss

Here’s good reason to believe that Ed Orgerons’ impending departure isn’t likely to have any ill effect on the Tigers: It’s not like this was their most disciplined outfit in the first place. If you think substitute teacher syndrome is going to take over, well, that’s assuming they weren’t run by a substitute teacher type in the first place. The Tigers showed what they are capable of by beating Florida. It’s asking a bit much to expect exceptional performance in consecutive weeks, but the reward is almost a double digit score.

Bill Trocchi, Editor-in-Chief

No. 8 Oklahoma State (+6.5) in Iowa State

Beware when a rule is so crazy. Oklahoma State isn’t the most impressive statistically, with four single-score wins, including one against Missouri State. But it’s 3-0 in the Big 12 and dominated Texas in the second half of last week’s 32-24 win. What has the state of Iowa done to be a favorite? Three of the four wins are against Northern Iowa (with six), winless UNLV and Kansas. Vegas knows something.

No. 25 Purdue (+2.5) vs Wisconsin

The Boilermakers are not a one-hit wonder. Defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver David Bell are NFL talents. Purdue is ahead of Wisconsin in points scored and points allowed (and wins and losses) and the game is at West Lafayette, where Purdue will proudly play with its first national ranking in 14 years. I really don’t know why the Badgers are the favourite.

No. 22 San Diego State (+3.5) at Air Force

Brady Hoke has the Aztecs undefeated, but it hasn’t been easy. Two overtime wins, including one at San Jose State last weekend, put a team to the test that was up and down. Here’s guessing they’re for Air Force coming in with a 6-1 record. The Falcons’ best win was over Boise last week. It’s a letdown with a view of Mountain West’s summit defenses.

Zac Al-Khateeb, content producer

No. 8 Oklahoma State (+6.5) in Iowa State

The Cowboys are fresh off a 32-24 upset over Texas, a win that needed a 17-3 comeback in Austin. Can they stand up for another tough outing against an Iowa State squad that ranked in the top 10 teams in preseason? Matt Campbells side have fallen far short of expectations so far, starting 4-2 after losing to Iowa and Baylor. Prior to Saturday’s 33-20 win over Kansas State, none of the teams that defeated the Cyclones (Northern Iowa, UNLV or Kansas) had a heartbeat. Gundys team will answer the bell with another win to remain undefeated.

No. 10 Oregon (+1.5) at UCLA

Oregon looked like the Pac-12 class in 2021, although the Conference is clearly the weakest of the Power 5. (Indeed, the Ducks are currently the only ranked team in the latest AP Top 25 poll). Still, they will have to put in a complete game and a strong defensive performance against Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson: in addition to his 1,419 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns, he also has 387 rushing yards and five more scores. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Noah Sewell and Justin Flowe will limit the damage he can do in another close win.

Clemson (+3.5) at No. 23 Pitt

It would be so easy to pick against Clemson given the Tigers’ battle this year. The Dabo Swinneys squad has only scored 20 or more points twice all season, in a 49-3 win over South Carolina State and in a double 27-21 overtime loss to NC State. So why choose the Tigers now when they face No. 23 Pitt and Sporting News mid-season All-American quarterback Kenny Pickett? Precisely because Clemson is an underdog. Swinney excels at creating a us-versus-the-world story, and Hellll took full advantage this week with the Tigers being considered dogs for the first time since 2016.