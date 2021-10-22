Rider, WFHS Fall Into I-5A Region Semifinals

Thursday was a tough day on the court for the Rider and Wichita Falls High tennis teams.

The Raiders and Coyotes bowed out of the team tennis playoffs in the Region I-5A semifinals. Rider was knocked out by Abilene Wylie, 10-1, at Weeks Park Tennis Center. Old High battled but succumbed to Canyon Randall, 11-7, at Hamilton Park Tennis Center. It is the second consecutive season of WFHS that the season ended in the regional semifinals by Randall.

Wylie and Randall advance to the Region I-5A Finals for a state tournament berth on Friday at 10 a.m. on the tennis courts of Wichita Falls Highs.

“It didn’t go the way we wanted, but I’m extremely proud of how we represented Wichita Falls,” said WFHS coach Alexandra McClung. “And kudos to Rider who made it this far in season one of (coach Dale Murdock). That’s a great achievement for them and I’m proud of how we all represented Wichita Falls.”

Randall 11, WFHS 7

Old Highs’ hopes of avenging last season’s regional semi-final loss to Randall were dampened by a 5-2 deficit after the doubles. The Coyotes’ only win in doubles came over No. 1 girls with Hattie Berend and Jessie Stephan and mixed doubles with Lauren Pond and Steven Lee.

“It’s a tough battle, but we were ready to go into singles and respond well,” McClung said.

“Hattie Berend was the last game on the field in a super tiebreak. And even though the game had already been decided, she wanted so badly to win and it showed.”

All four players also took victories in their singles, with Berend bringing in the most drama. She triumphed in three sets in the No. 1 girls’ slot, beating Randall’s Ella Hester 4-6, 6-4, 13-11. The other three joined Trooper Denson in claiming singles wins in straight sets.

But it was too little, too late, as Randall took his 10th win.

Losing just three seniors, all on the boys side, the Coyotes are entering the spring with a positive outlook.

“Between now and then, we’re going to look for some options for ourselves,” McClung said. “With this team we have a lot of options. These kids are extremely hard workers and have so much potential. We are going to take our time and develop some things.

“I’m beyond proud of what they’ve accomplished this year and to do it the way they’ve done and how they’ve finished is absolutely incredible.”

Wylie 10, Rider 1

The Raiders trailed 6-1 after the doubles with the only mixed doubles win. They paired up the best boys and girls players, Chaitanya Reddy and Axelle Jacquemin, for the first time this season, and it worked in the Raiders’ favor for a 6-4, 6-2 win.

We knew it was going to be a tough battle. I am proud of how the whole team has competed. No one gave up and everyone fought, said Rider coach Dale Murdock. Axelle and Chaitanya hadn’t played together before, but we knew it was a good combination and they learned quite well.

Jacquemin was on pace to give the Raiders a second win in the No. 1 girls’ singles match. She took the first set, 6-2, from Wylies Carly Bontke, who defeated Jacquemin in the spring for the regional girls’ singles championship. Jacquemin was on a break, 4-2, in the second set when the match was halted after Wylie took his 10th win.

I was happy with how Axelle played in her singles. We had a plan and it looked like she was carrying it out, Murdock said. It’s disappointing that she couldn’t finish the match.

Murdock expressed his pleasure at the team’s efforts in his first season as head coach, progressing to the regional tournament for the first time in years.

It was a great year. Change came with a new coach and the team embraced me, Murdock said. They played by my standards in training and matches. It was a very successful season. I am very proud of the team.

THURSDAY RESULTS

Canyon Randall 11, WFHS 7

(WFHS players listed first.)

Girls Singles

Hattie Berend d. Hester, 4-6, 6-4, 13-11

Jessie Stephan D. Thomas, 6-0, 7-5

Lauren Pond d. Hollabaugh, 7-5, 6-4

Gavin Browning lost to Craddock, 6-1, 6-2

Emma West lost to Posey, 6-4, 6-4

Skyler Dewey lost to Adams, 6-1, 6-4

Girls Double

Berend/Stephan d. Hester/Thomas, 6-1, 6-1

Zardain/Dewey lost to Hollabaugh/Posey, 6-1, 6-1

Browning/West lost to Craddock/Dishong, 6-4, 7-5

Boys Singles

Steven Lee d. Dye, 6-2, 6-1

Trooper Denson d. Aidan Gilbert, 7-5, 6-2

Wyatt Spencer lost to Steinman, 6-3, 6-4

Jacob Cooper lost to Cutter Mason, 6-0, 6-7 (9), 10-3

Gaines Harvey lost to Maline, 7-5, 6-3

Boys Double

Spencer/Denson lost to Dyess/Mason, 6-1, 6-3

Presson/Sweeney lost to Gilbert/C. Steinman, 6-2, 6-2

Harvey/Cooper lost to Malone/P. Steinman, 6-2, 6-3

Mixed Doubles

Pond/Lee d. Adams/Clenny, 6-3, 6-1

Abilene Wylie 10, Rider 1

(Rider players listed first.)

Girls Singles

Eleny Sandoval-Almuna lost to Crousen, 6-0, 6-1

Girls Double

Sandoval-Almuna/Nishihara lost to Bontke/Delgado, 6-1, 6-4

Kosub / Lygren lost to Crousen / Alford, 6-2, 6-0

Cornwall/Benitez lost to Marquardt/Conover, 6-1, 6-3

Boys Singles

Chaitanya Reddy lost to Short, 6-1, 6-1

Carsen Watson lost to Mercado, 6-0, 6-0

Matthew White lost to Brown, 6-2, 6-0

Boys Double

Watson/White lost to Mercado/Rose, 6-1, 6-1

Tanjavar/Roth lost to Short/Brown, 6-1, 6-0

Chada/Kelton lost to McPherson/Bristow, 6-0, 6-2

Mixed Doubles

Reddy/Jacquemin d. Bible/Qinami, 6-4, 6-2