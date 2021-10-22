Jesperi Kotkaniemi is in the right hands

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

I still remember the moment. I was at the 2018 NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo when a reporter from Montreal came over to talk: He said the Canadiens were leaning heavily to take on Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the first round of that year. Would they trade in from number 3, as Kotkaniemi was more top-10 than top-five at the time? new. This was wild for me: Sure, the Habs needed a center, but you never draft for such a high position. And Kotkaniemi was still a project at the time, a player who struggled during the summer’s Hlinka-Gretzky tournament, but grew throughout the season and finished strong among the world players under 18. He was still on his skating pass. sorting it out and wasn’t even a real center, he also spent time on the left wing.

And then it happened. Montreal did indeed take Kotkaniemi in third overall and then immediately installed him in the Canadiens lineup, as an 18-year-old center. Kotkaniemi went on to finish with the team’s third most face-offs, winning just 45.7 percent of his draw. His 34 points were decent, but as a sophomore, he collapsed. He won just 42 percent of his face-offs, racked up eight points in 36 games, and luckily was sent off to AHL Laval to get his game back on track.

Last year was slightly better, with Kotkaniemi achieving his best faceoff percentage to date (47.9 percent), although 20 points in 56 games wasn’t exactly world champion. The play-offs were better, with Montreal’s prodigious run to the final, aided by some solid ‘KK’ goals.

And we all know what happened next: Kotkaniemi signed an offer letter with the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal decided not to match, giving the youngster a fresh start in a new market, in a team with a better forecast for the 2021-22 season .

Tonight Kotkaniemi and the Canes will play against Montreal for the first time, but ‘KK’ is on the left wing. Carolina is right in the middle with Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Vince Trocheck and new signing Derek Stepan, but Kotkaniemi always seemed to fit better on the left wing anyway: he’s not a line driver, he’s a trigger man.

Not only that, but two games into his fourth NHL season, Kotkaniemi is still one of the youngest players in the league — only 34 skaters were born after him, some of whom are just playing their first-ever pro game.

That’s a long way to say I’m glad Carolina is doing well with Kotkaniemi because he’s an easy kid to take care of. From his first NHL media scrums, he was always upbeat and enthusiastic. I’ve criticized the Habs for their handling of his development from day 1, but it was never because I wanted Kotkaniemi to fail – in fact it was quite the opposite. The best thing the Canadiens ever did for him was send him to Laval and even then it was months later than it should have been.

You can’t change the past, but there is certainly an alternate universe where Montreal drafts Kotkaniemi, lets him play two more seasons in Finland with Assat Pori (where his father coached) and then starts him on the wing, with the knowledge that Nick Suzuki was ready to become that center of the scoring line they desperately needed to go along with shutdown ace Phillip Danault.

In that scenario, Kotkaniemi arrives in Montreal much better prepared for the rigors of NHL hockey and has two more years of strength and conditioning in his pocket. As a left winger, he also has less responsibility on the defensive side of the puck and can focus on using his talents to deliver offense.

Unfortunately, Kotkaniemi had to go down the hard road instead. But hopefully now he gets that reset in Carolina where he can take his game to the next level and do that on the left wing while Aho plays his excellent two way game in the middle.

If Kotkaniemi succeeds, the supply sheet looks like a stroke of genius from the Canes. And it will be a hard lesson in development for the Canadiens.