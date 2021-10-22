TT Championship National Standings: Suhana Saini, Payas Jain win U-19 titles





Fifteen-year-old Suhana Saini racked up three astonishing comeback wins to win her girls’ title (Under-19) before Payas Jain was expected to take the boys’ title in style when the curtains fell on the UTT National ranking table tennis championship on Friday. World No. 4 in the under-15 section and third-placed local favorite Suhana rallied 7-10 in the decision to defeat Yashaswini Ghorpade 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 13-11 at Panchkula’s Devi Lal Stadium. For the boys title, top league Payas Jain showed his growing class in the age group competitions with a three-placed 11-4, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 defeat of practice partner Yashansh Malik. READ: Mudit Dani Escapes to Victory Earlier in the day, Suhana showed her fighting skills, in various ways, to win seven-set fights against second-seeded Diya Chitale in the semifinals and Taneesha Kotecha in the quarterfinals. Against Diya, Suhana lost the first three sets before clinching the next four games for a place in the final. A few hours ago, Suhanast struggled for most of her match against Taneesha. After Taneesha rallied to take a 3-2 lead, Suhana forced the decision, trailing 2-6 and 7-10 before winning the final five points. In the boys semifinals, Yashansh lost the first three sets to stare at defeat to Deepit Patil, who had set two. But then Yashansh turned the match upside down with some fierce attacking play and won the last four sets. The results Boys (Under-19): (Finals): Payas Jain bt Yashansh Malik 11-4, 11-7, 11-8, 11-9; (semi-final): Payas bt Jeho Himnakulhpuigheta 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8; Yashansh bt Deepit Patil 7-11, 3-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-5, 11-7; (quarter-final): Payas bt Jash Modi 11-8, 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; Jeho bt Aadarsh ​​Chhetri 11-5, 11-5, 11-8, 12-10; Yashansh bt Varun Balasuri 13-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6; Deepit bt Ansh Goyal 11-6, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4. Girls (Under 19): (Final): Suhana Saini bt Yashaswini Ghorpade 5-11, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 13-11 (Semifinal): Yashaswini bt Vanshika Bhargava 11-5 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Suhana bt Diya Chitale 10-12, 7-11, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-8, 11-9; (quarter-final): Vanshika bt Swastika Ghosh 14-12, 2-3 (conceded); Yashaswini bt Radhapriya Goel 11-8, 11-6, 11-4, 12-10; Suhana bt Taneesha Kotecha 13-11, 7-11, 11-7, 10-12, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10; Diya bt Lakshita Narang 11-8, 11-5, 11-5, 11-9.

