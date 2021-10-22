ICC T20 World Cup | Small country, few people who play cricket, we can be proud of that, says Erasmus





Namibia’s greatest athlete is undoubtedly four-time Olympic silver medalist sprinter Frankie Fredericks, who captured the imagination of the athletics world at the Barcelona and Atlanta edition. But as of Friday, Fredericks may have some competition. At least, if Gerhard Erasmus claims his rightful place under the sun, no one would complain. Erasmus and a bunch of unknown cricketers from a country with a population less than West Delhi earned the right to join the cricketing elite by beating Ireland in their ICC T20 World Cup. Namibia had once played the actual 50 over World Cup tournament in 2003, where they were ravaged by India. But that was 18 summers ago and since then, despite being an associate member, they’ve upped their game. And Erasmus as captain has been the guiding light, as his 53 out of 49 balls would prove. Not forgetting David Wiese, their professional cricketer, who has played in T20 leagues. We have a tight ship. Small country, few people play cricket. We can be proud of ourselves, Erasmus said in the post-match presentation. Hasn’t sunk yet, maybe on the way home. He expressed his happiness that he and Wiese were able to take a historic victory as seniors, their second in the competition after previously beating the Netherlands. I count on my older men to get up when the pressure is on. And two of us did it tonight. Hopefully we can make it through the tournament. With two wins from three games, Namibia joins Sri Lanka in the Group A Super 12 stage, while Ireland are eliminated, as are the Netherlands. Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie admitted his team was hurt by the defeat and will be hard to forget. Hurts a lot. Really wanted to win. It wasn’t supposed to be (for us). We didn’t get enough runs. It will be hard to get over it, and it hurts a lot, he said. I think Wiese played a brilliant hand when the course was 8, and their skipper saw them at home. There are many good cricketers in Namibia.

