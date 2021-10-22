Fantasy Hockey Roundup: It’s still funky in the NHL

Kim Klement-US TODAY Sports

Normalization. That’s the word we’re looking for as we close the second week of the season.

Example: The Ducks have now lost two games in a row with 11 goals allowed after winning two of their first three games. Tyler Bertuzzi is no longer on pace to score 328 goals. Thomas Greiss is no longer the best goalkeeper in the league.

But a few quirks have stubbornly stayed the same: The impeccable record of the Sabers and Sharks and the Avs, Knights, Lightning and Isles — the consensus big four — still struggle with a combined 5-9-1 record.

Here’s your rundown as we head into the weekend’s games with the Habs (vs. Red Wings on Saturday) looking for their first point and the Blackhawks (vs. Red Wings on Sunday) and Coyotes (vs. Islanders on Saturday) looking for their first win. After a surprisingly good start – minus Thursday’s defeat to the Flames – the Wings have another chance to send the Habs and Blackhawks stalwarts into full meltdown mode.

goalkeepers

Igor Shesterkin, Rangers

I imagine Shesterkin spent all night watching MJ’s “I took that personally” meme when Alexandar Georgiev got the start on Opening Night, as he’s been the best goalkeeper in the league ever since. He allowed just six goals on 128 shots (0.953 Sv%), including a masterful performance of 40 saves that ruined Auston Matthews’ season debut.

The consensus was correct; Shesterkin does indeed look like the future franchise starter, and the little Georgiev controversy was just a fake headline. The Rangers won’t be playing back-to-back until November 5-6 against Edmonton and Calgary, so it could be a while before we see Georgiev again. When Gerard Gallant coached the Panthers, he played a then-35-year-old Roberto Luongo 60-plus games two years in a row – to be fair, Luongo finished fourth in the Vezina voting – and then he played with the Knights also Marc- Andre Fleury 60-plus games, who also finished fourth in Vezina voting. I think Gallant doesn’t care much about age or experience – if you win, you’re in, and I see a much heavier workload than expected for Shesterkin this season. Hold on to Georgiev, because he’ll get another chance, but Shesterkin pushes himself into the conversation of the top five fantasy keepers.

Vitek Vanecek, Capitals

Now the Caps are having a real goalie controversy. Ilya Samsonov came into the season as a starter, but it’s now Vanecek’s net, who has been sublime with a .946 Sv% and 1.30 GAA. The Caps have an early matinee against the Flames on Saturday, but it’s a pretty light schedule to travel to Ottawa before hosting Detroit and Arizona. These should be easy wins for the Caps, who defeated the Rangers 5-1 in the season opener and then made a statement with a 6-3 win against the Avs. Vanecek is slowly getting into more and more Yahoo leagues and Samsonov can always force them into a timeshare again, but in the short term Vanecek is on pace to have an excellent first month.

Elvis Merzlikins, blue jackets

Let’s see how long the Jackets can keep this up, because there is undoubtedly something extra in this team. They have exceeded expectations, thanks in large part to the sparkling play of Merzlikins with a .947 Sv% and 1.63 GAA. According to the naturalstattrick.com model, the Jackets succumb at 5-to-5 with the sixth worst CF%, while Merzlikins is 11th in 5v5 GSAA and second in high-danger zone saves.

Sustainable? Certainly not at this absurd 123-point pace, but they also look like a playoff team on the border. Losing possession but winning has always been Jackets’ theme in the John Tortorella era, and it seems that identity has remained intact. The difference is that the jackets may have more target support than usual, and that gives Merzlikins’ fantasy value a huge boost. Joonas Korpisalo will be good for an occasional start, but it looks like it’s Merzlikins’ net with three starts in their first four games. He is in only two-thirds of all Yahoo competitions.

Other goalkeepers we keep an eye on: Thomas Greiss, Red Wings; Mikko Koskinen, Oilers; Braden Holtby, Stars; Martin JonesFlyers

rookies

Anton Lundell, C, Panthers

Lundell ranks fifth in Ice Age per game among Panthers forwards and has quickly earned the trust of the coaches. He scored four points in four games and won 56 percent of his face-offs, even beating Aleksander Barkov and enabling the Panthers to play Sam Reinhart on Lundell’s wing. They have lacked depth behind Barkov for many seasons, but now it is a strong position with Lundell and Sam Bennett. None of their opponents were at full strength, but their unbeaten start was very impressive and Lundell is quickly gaining fantasy value, especially in roto competitions that count face-offs. He is an early Calder candidate and is listed in just three percent of Yahoo competitions. The disadvantage? No power play time…not yet.

Michael Bunting, LW, Maple Leafs

Bunting will be a popular DFS game all season long on John Tavares’ wing versus William Nylander. Its finishing ability and high volumes make it the ideal match, and playing on PP2 is an added bonus. The Leafs are off to a rough start and lines are being juggled throughout the season, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Bunting becomes a fixture in the top six; he’s a low-maintenance player who does everything he can, not unlike what Zach Hyman always brought in the lineup, and he was only 22 percent of the Yahoo leagues. The Bunting-Tavares-Nylander line has registered 47 shots on target, more than 30 percent of the Leafs total.

William Eklund, LW, and Jonathan Dahlen, C/LW, Sharks

The Sharks are more interesting this year as they have players under 25 on their roster. Eklund and Dahlen (both four percent entered into Yahoo leagues) have many offensive advantages, although Bob Boughner really spreads his ice age and uses neither at equal strength very often. On the power play, they can both really shine, and having rejuvenated linemates in Logan Couture, Timo Meier, and Tomas Hertl should help immensely. The scoring will likely come in spurts – the Sharks will back down sooner or later – but in deep dynastic competitions, Eklund and Dahlen may have skipped many prospects because they’ve already arrived.

Other rookies we’re watching: Lucas Raymond, LW, and Moritz Seider, D, Red Wings; Dawson Mercer, C, Devils; Alexandre Carrier, D, Predators; Bowen Byram, D, Avalanche; Spencer Knight, G, Panthers; Filip Gustavsson, G, Senators; Jeremy Swayman, G, Bruins

dignitaries

Derick Brassard, C, Flyers

Kevin Hayes will return in early November at the earliest, but there may be no rush with Brassard excelling as the number 2 Brassard had his best seasons under Alain Vigneault at the Rangers and now plays his best hockey in four seasons with five points in three games. Having Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson on your line really helps, and Brassard, who is in five percent of Yahoo’s leagues, will likely remain in that spot for the time being, perhaps even when Hayes returns to the lineup. It’s amazing what having two good finishers on your wings can do as a playmaker.

Jordan Kyrou, C/RW, Blues

This could be outbreak season. Kyrou has scored seven points in three games, and it wasn’t just easy matchups; he scored four against the Coyotes, but also added three helpers against the Avs and Knights. His ice age is limited as the Blues roll four lines, but no one else in the Blues’ top nine except Robert Thomas is under 23.

Kyrou can be a one-dimensional fantasy player because he doesn’t have much in the way of peripherals – despite qualifying in the center, he’s barely played there in the NHL – but if he shows improvements over the pace of 52 points from last year, he could finish as one of the Blues’ top scorers. He has been a popular pick-me-up in recent times, going from unscripted fantasy player to 57 percent included in Yahoo competitions.

Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Ducks

Shattenkirk came back healthy after off-season knee surgery and has since returned as a point-per-game player. An assist against the Jets now nets him three goals and six points in four games, including three with a scorching power play from Ducks who has scored in four consecutive games. Shattenkirk was once a top fantasy option as a power-play quarterback, and despite the strong start, the 32-year-old’s best seasons are likely behind him. Jamie Drysdale is the one targeting the Anaheim blue line, and even Keith Yandle might be a better option, as at least he’s the top unit quarterback.

Montreal Canadians

The Habs look so confused that this might be harder than turning the Titanic over. Jake Allen hasn’t been nearly as good as advertised since signing as Carey Price’s 1B, and now he’s being thrust into the starting role with a backup the Habs don’t quite trust. A 3-1 loss in the home opener was followed by an even worse defeat, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi rubbed it in their faces two nights later.

The worst part is that only three Habs have scored a goal, and one of them – Chris Wideman – has a contract for the minimum of the league and played in the KHL last season. The Habs can’t take advantage of their solid wingers with just one playmaking center in Nick Suzuki, and offense just doesn’t seem to be a particularly strong aspect of Christian Dvorak’s name, who actually played quite well despite scoring just one run with seven shots and a minus-4 rating through five games. The Habs’ once vaunted 5v5 possession numbers are gone, according to naturalstattrick.com, and a reminder that they barely made the playoffs last season and are missing three of their key players from that roster.

Vegas Golden Knights

Injuries to Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty will get a lot out of their attack. Losing Alec Martinez, who was injured in Wednesday’s game, could also be a big loss, and with the way Vegas has allocated their cap (ie no leeway), it can be difficult to find reinforcements. In the meantime, that has increased the fantasy value of William Karlsson’s line, which has remained intact and relevant since the franchise’s inception.

The Knights will also need to get contributions from their depths, including top contender Peyton Krebs, who has yet to impress a lot. Defender Daniil Miromanov has just been called up and he will intrigue as an offensive option who finished third in scoring with HK Sochi in the KHL last season. With so many missing key pieces and a tough schedule with seven of their next 10 games coming up, the Knights could lose their grip on the Pacific Division and likely be an easier opponent than usual.