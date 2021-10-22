IPL 2022 – Owners of Manchester United and Adani Group at 22 entities bidding for new IPL teams





News The teams must be located in two cities outside of Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Indore and Lucknow

Lancer Capital, whose head is Avram Glazer, a family member who owns a majority stake in Manchester United football club, is one of 22 business entities that have raised bid documents for the two new IPL franchises. The details of the franchises are likely to be announced by the BCCI next week. Other notable potential bidders include Adani Group, Ahmedabad-based infrastructure giants, Sanjeev Goenka-managed corporate conglomerate RPSG, Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Steel, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Hindustan Times Media, along with a number of private equity firms. The bids will open at a walk-in event to be held in Dubai on October 25. The teams, which will be part of the IPL from 2022, must be located in two of the six Indian cities listed in the BCCI’s tender document: Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Indore and Lucknow. While investors can bid on more than one city, they will ultimately have to settle for one city. A senior BCCI official said that based on how quickly the technical evaluation of the successful bids is done, the board will determine whether the two new franchises and the cities will be announced on the same day or later. According to the original timeline, the bids were set to open on October 17, but it was postponed because the BCCI twice extended the deadline for buying the tender — first October 10, then October 20 — citing wide interest from potential bidders. This is the first time the BCCI has added two new franchises since Rising Pune Supergiant/s and Gujarat Lions participated in the IPL for two years – 2016 and 2017 – when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were suspended. The BCCI is looking at a major exhibition of the two new IPL teams. The BCCI has set a base price of INR 2000 crore [US$ 267 million approx.] for each of the two new franchises. One of the requirements stated in the tender document is that the bidders must demonstrate a turnover of at least INR 3000 crore [US$ 400 million approx.] for the past three years. If it is a consortium, each investor must show a minimum turnover of INR 2500 crore [US$ 334 million approx.] for the past three years. They may be large numbers, but some potential bidders have large and diversified business interests worldwide. For example, on the company’s website, the Adani Group lists its “market capitalization of more than USD 122.45 billion, comprising six publicly traded companies.” Another heavyweight of the Indian company, Jindal Steel & Power, has put its annual turnover on its website at “USD 5.5 billion”. Incidentally, Naveen Jindal’s brother, Sajjan Jindal, owns Jindal Steel Works, which is a co-owner of Delhi Capitals. This is the second time RPSG has attempted to buy an IPL franchise after owning the Pune-based Supergiant/s for two years. The group also owns teams in other franchise-based sports, including the ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League and the RPSG Mavericks in the table tennis league. Nagraj Gollapudi is the news editor at ESPNcricinfo

