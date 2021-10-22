Germany, Brazil, Thailand: T20 the vehicle to take cricket to ever newer horizons

If cricket is a religion in many parts of the world, then T20 is the missionary spreading the gospel to newer countries.

Starting on Saturday, the big boys of world cricket will kick off the main event after an opening act that went generally unnoticed. Many purists might be tempted to describe the T20 World Cup as the lesser World Cup. But a realist would know that this is inevitably the future.

Despite all the barbs thrown at it, the T20 proves to be the best vehicle for crickets, perhaps the only one, to destroy the image of just a Commonwealth legacy. From America to Afghanistan to Brazil, Thailand and even Germany, T20 has taken cricket to previously unexplored lands, to the point where the sport can now really lay claim to the Olympics.

On Thursday, around the time Scotland reached the main round of the T20 World Cup for the first time, football superpowers such as Italy, Germany and Brazil took small but significant steps into the cricket arena.

As Brazil continued their rampant march in the women’s game by beating Canada, Germany, despite losing to Italy, took part in the global qualifying round of the T20 World Cup for the first time. One of our players even took a hat-trick, says Brian Mantle, general manager of the German Crickets. Imagine, Brett Lee was the first player to hit a hat-trick in T20 Internationals. And the 21st is a German player.

Democratizing the sport

And therein lies a story. Crickets T20 version is faster, requires unique skills and provides wholesome, all-round entertainment. But at the same time, it has also democratized sport. Just like 7s has done for rugby, 3×3 for basketball and the indoor variant, possibly 5s in the future, for hockey.

A lower financial commitment and shorter duration, as well as the fact that the shorter versions of rugby, hockey and basketball require half the number of players to be good, have given teams with little to no history the chance to play with the best and sometimes even Defeat them; as Scotland did with Bangladesh in the first round of the T20 World Cup.

In hockey, countries that aren’t even a speck on the landscape in the traditional 11vs game are among the best in the indoor format. At the top of the indoor hockey map is Austria, with Iran third in the world, followed by Russia and the Czech Republic, Germany being the only traditional hockey power in the top five. And at the Tokyo Olympics, Mongolia fielded a team in 3×3 basketball, marking the country’s first time competing in a team sport at the Games.

Cricket, rugby crossover

However, the crossovers between cricket and rugby are particularly intriguing. The traditional formats of both games are rooted in traditions; a lot of emphasis is placed on quality and by extension the closed sports have remained. However, their shorter versions are breaking through into previously unexplored areas.

In the case of rugby, the inclusion of 7s at the Olympics helped its rampant growth. A country like Germany is very good at 7s rugby, one of the best teams in Europe, because that is the Olympic sport. And so the Olympic federation is going to invest in Rugby 7s, Mantle says.

Not only Germany but also teams like Samoa and Kenya came on the scene as countries like Kazakhstan and South Korea started winning regional tournaments. Of course, Fiji is the most heartwarming story of the past decade as far as 7s go. A decent 15s outfit, Fiji has come of age in the shorter format to dethrone the All Blacks and become the undisputed kings of the 7s, having won consecutive Olympic titles.

As more and more teams got better at 7s, the sport has matured too. Initially seen as a development tool in which players wanted to improve their running and passing, 7s is now separated from the original format and, as former Wales international John Taylor once noted in his ESPN column, the players are forced to make a choice whether they want to focus on 7s or 15-a-side rugby.

T20 follows a similar trajectory in some respects. T20 specialists, which were once a rare breed, are now a norm. And a cursory look at the ICC rankings tells the story of how far the game has come: 10 teams are ranked in Tests, 20 in ODIs, but T20Is have 86 countries; in women’s cricket, 10 teams are ranked in ODIs and 56 in T20Is.

If you sort through the usual suspects, the T20I map throws up some fascinating names: Thailand, which is mostly made up of indigenous talent, knocks on the door of the top 10 women’s rankings; Brazil, also with homegrown players, is climbing the ladder so quickly that they now have annual contracts for their female players; and in terms of men, Papua New Guinea in 15th place has 3,000,000 children who play cricket at school level.

One may wonder if the imminent inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will have the same impact on the sport as 7s had on rugby. At the moment, however, the simple reason why more countries are playing T20 cricket is that it is the only format that ICC allows them to play.

A country like Germany is not allowed to play official ODI cricket, and certainly not test cricket. So all that’s left is to play T20I, he says. The other thing is, we don’t have any money. If you play ODI or Test match cricket it takes a lot of time. And if we get exciting for Germans, who don’t know cricket, they won’t watch a test match for five days. They need a short, fast, interesting game.

Afghanistan, the role models

Perhaps nothing better illustrates the launch pad that is T20 cricket than the rise of Afghanistan, which could be to T20 what Fiji is to 7s. We’re good at T20 because that’s the format in which we get maximum exposure, apart from being financially viable, said Shafiq Stanikzai, former director of the Afghanistan Cricket Association.

Despite their difficult build-up, due to the recent domestic situation, Afghanistan is expected to deliver a surprise at the T20 World Cup. However, the impact of Afghan players extends beyond national borders. Crickets from Afghanistan have also played a crucial role in the recent rise in German crickets. In the past five years, many refugees from Afghanistan have come to Germany, about 2,000,000, and every second there is a fan of cricket. Many of them played cricket and a few are on the national team, Mantle says.

While it’s unlikely that anyone but the traditional powerhouses will win the T20 World Cup, teams like Afghanistan and Scotland, who defeated Bangladesh in the first round of the ICC event, have shown that it can get harder and harder with each passing edition. . harder to beat them.

And that is inspiration enough for other associated countries. These guys are our role models. Scotland’s goal is to get on the pitch against England, India, Pakistan… to play and sometimes beat them. Likewise, our goal is to take to the field with Afghanistan, Scotland, Ireland or the Netherlands; to play them, see how good we are compared to them, and maybe one day actually beat them, Mantle says. If one day we could do what they did, that would be great. However, it is a long way to go.