Breaking Down the Most Likely College Football Playoff Combinations

Let’s talk about College Football Playoff combinations.

Now that the playoff picture is starting to come into the picture, there are specific playoff foursomes that now have a nontrivial chance to avoid. According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, the most likely combination of four teams selected by the playoff committee—more on that in a minute—has a 1 in 10 chance of coming to fruition. There are now seven combinations with at least a 1-on-20 shot.

So let’s break them down. What are the most likely sets of four-team playoff combinations, how likely are they, and how is that combo ultimately chosen on selection day? In all cases these combinations are: regardless of the sowing order under four. Below are the teams in alphabetical order.

1. Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Oklahoma

Chance of performing: 10%

Wow, Cincinnati has come a long way. The forecaster was incredibly skeptical of the Bearcats going into the season, leaving them less than a 1% chance of making it to the playoff. Can you blame the model? The committee had shown time and again that even an undefeated Group of 5 team had a all hard to break through to the top four. We haven’t seen the committee’s rankings this year, but we did this time appear different.

Cincinnati is the sixth best team in the country, according to the Football Power Index, and has a 54% chance of winning – better than any other undefeated team. If it does, the Bearcats are expected to be fourth in record strength — that’s the big one. While the AP poll isn’t the commission, it doesn’t hurt that Cincinnati is already getting a lot of respect from those voters, who have the Bearcats at number 2.

So how does this particular group get in? The most obvious path is: Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Alabama win, with Georgia losing only to Alabama in the SEC championship, plus a Big Ten champion with two losses.

While the forecaster thinks that, say, the state of Ohio would be ahead of undefeated Cincinnati by one loss in the pecking order, the latter is more than twice as likely to happen as the former. A one-loss Big Ten champion Michigan would take the picture all dark between five teams competing for four spots.

Finally, moving to the SEC, could this combination happen if an undefeated Georgia gives Alabama its second loss in the SEC championship game? That would probably require a bit more chaos, but it seems doable.

2. Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma

Chance of performing: 7%

This is quite easy after the first combination. Oklahoma and Cincinnati win, and this time Georgia wins the SEC and Michigan wins.

Would Michigan or Oklahoma even compete at a loss? Very likely yes. The only question would be in the aforementioned scenario where Alabama defeated Georgia and won Cincinnati, leaving five teams for four places, and it’s unclear which way the committee would lean in determining the odd team.

Georgia lands in all seven of the most likely College Football Playoff scenarios. Brett Davis/Getty Images

3. Cincinnati, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma

Chance of performing: 7%

Identical to combination No. 2, only with Ohio State raid for Michigan. The Buckeyes, of course, already have a loss and really can’t afford to drop another game, though. But because Ohio State is better and somewhat favored in its game at the Big House, it has nearly the same chance of avoiding as the currently undefeated Michigan version.

4. Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma

Chance of performing: 6%

In this case, a similar set of circumstances happened that we discussed, but one of two things happened. Or:

1. Cincinnati lost or…

2. The commission is Real steadfast in his disdain for the Group of 5.

Either can absolutely happen.

5. Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Ohio State

Chance of performing: 6%

This is what happens when Oklahoma erupts.

Will it take two Sooners losses for this precise foursome to earn the roster? Probably yes, but not sure?

A one-loss champion Ohio State is, in the forecaster’s mind, ahead of a one-loss champion Oklahoma. A one-loss Oklahoma would probably fight an undefeated Cincinnati and a non-champion, one-loss Georgia, and again, this is where things are dark. It is also a situation that is too unlikely for the forecaster to make a specific call.

6. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma

Chance of performing: 6%

See: Combination No. 4, replacing Michigan with the state of Ohio.

7. Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan

Chance of performing: 5%

See: Combination No. 5, replacing the state of Ohio with Michigan.

After the seventh most likely scenario, there is a huge drop: any other combination has less than a 2% chance of occurring. If you think these all look like the same teams but were just reshuffled, you’re right. And in fact, the eighth and ninth most likely combinations also include the same teams. The next team to come into the mix? That would be Pitt. We recently discussed why the Panthers are contenders for the playoffs. Heading into a huge game against Clemson, Pitt cracks the 10th most likely playoff combination.