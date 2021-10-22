TB McPherson Pilot Program Offers New Tennis Opportunity in East Gainesville

A new safe and fun way for kids and adults to learn to play tennis has made its way to east Gainesville.

The children who participated in the TB McPherson Pilot Program listened carefully to head coach Christopher Champion as they learned new games and exercises to improve their tennis skills. After a warm-up, the kids take to the field, practice serving and volleying while making new friends with their classmates.

Play Tennis Gainesville hosts a six-week trial program at TB McPherson Park for children and adults to learn the game of tennis from scratch. No equipment is required for the course and is intended for new players or beginners with little tennis experience.

The program is designed to bring tennis to those who would otherwise not have access to it in the eastern Gainesville community, and give beginners the opportunity to learn in a safe environment. The program also aims to be affordable for students, with a cost of $50 for six weeks of class, according to the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Florida website.

Because we were trying to branch out and expand here to the Eastside, I hope it gives kids more of a chance to learn tennis, said Ebony Wiggins, the tennis facility manager. Especially if they’d seen it on TV before and wondered if they’d like to play but it might not be available to them, or if parents didn’t have the resources to do it.

Now that the sport is accessible to more children, the foundation can be laid for these children to eventually start and further develop a tennis career. The program also allows children and adults to exercise in the evenings.

In particular, we hope to inspire and encourage the black male youth of our region to participate as there is a huge opportunity to introduce more of them to the wonderful sport, said Jamar Hebert, the co-founder /Chairman and Chairman of 100 Black Men of Greater Florida GNV Inc.

Hebert also emphasized the many aspects of tennis that are useful for both children and adults, such as its social benefits and exercise opportunities.

As with any sport, it’s much more beneficial to start when you’re younger, said Jill Lawrence, a tennis player at Methodist University who has been playing since she was 6 years old. You learn most of your motor development skills younger and become a lot more flexible.

The program also aims to let the participants have fun while learning the basics of the game. Parents and guardians have expressed their appreciation for the program and for what it has already taught their children.

He’s already learning to get along with other kids and the discipline to really listen, said Romona Jackson, whose 2-year-old godson is on the program.

I just want her to have fun. I want her to learn as much as possible about the sport, said Latashia Brimm, whose granddaughter is learning tennis. So hopefully she can use it later too.

The 2021 TB McPherson Pilot Program will have three distinct programs: red ball tennis for kids ages 2 to 8, orange ball tennis for kids ages 9 to 14, and the Love to Learn clinic for adults for those who have never played the sport before. .

I’d like to instill a lifelong love for the sport, said Geetha Velusamy, who teaches Play Tennis Gainesville. Especially when we talk about Love to learn and people starting later in life who feel that their age can sometimes be a deterrent. I just want to show them that it’s fun no matter what skill level you are at.

The program uses a new curriculum, the Net Generation curriculum, which was created by USTA National, of which Play Tennis Gainesville is a subset. The curriculum aims to make the users have fun while instilling a sense of community and skills.

The program is partnered with Aces in Motion and 100 Black Men of Greater Florida GNC Inc. The plan was conceived after an event in June, where members of the organizations thought it was finally possible to make the program possible.

We wouldn’t be where we are today without their support, said Christopher Champion, Play Tennis Gainesville’s chief tennis professional. We are very grateful for their partnership as it can expand our communication about tennis in this community.

The program has attracted attention through word of mouth and social media, gathering more than 30 players for the program’s initial start.

My mom is really connected to the entire community, and those connections are what made her discover the program and enroll her grandchildren, said Airre-elle Jones, who has three children who participate in the program.