Ice kites with pink in ice rink night

The Ice Flyers, of course, turned their season opening game into a festive occasion for winning a championship five months ago.

They wanted to make sure Friday’s second home game was about recognizing an important goal.

For the first time in years, the team will hold a Pink In The Rink Night at the Pensacola Bay Center, as part of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Ice Flyers will play the Huntsville Havoc in back-to-back games this weekend.

For Friday’s 7:05 p.m. game, the team will use their video cards, in-game announcements, and activities, along with special item sales to spread a cancer-fighting message. The Ice Flyers ask cardholders to wear pink clothes.

We had planned this last season, but then everything changed (due to the coronavirus pandemic) and our schedules were changed to start in late December, so it couldn’t happen, said Ice Flyers owner Greg Harris. Many seasons, we only had one game in October, so it was hard to do something like that.

This year, with how our schedule was set up with three games in October – something I can’t remember having happened before – we were able to pull it all together. And help pay tribute to all those affected by breast cancer.

Ice Flyers players get a pink ribbon logo on their helmet. Players have pink tape on their sticks. Signed pink hockey sticks, pink hockey pucks will be auctioned.

Fans can order a special pink jersey with donations to local nonprofits.

We’re going to have some fundraisers throughout the game where people can get different things and do different things, Harris said. And we donate to non-profit organizations.

We want to help create awareness of local resources that people can access for themselves, for family, for friends and to take tests, take exams, support groups, all that sort of thing.

The Ice Flyers opened their season last Saturday with a 3-2 win in extra time against Birmingham in front of a crowd of nearly 4,000 at the Bay Center. Prior to the opening face-off, Harris addressed the crowd and a championship flag was raised to the ceiling of the arena.

Fridays game gives the Ice Flyers a platform to engage fans in a different way. The team will be spinning in a kids-themed Hero And Princess Night on Saturday, encouraging kids to wear costumes as part of upcoming Halloween.

There’s already a lot of awareness with breast cancer, and this month’s cancer awareness, Harris said. But it’s more about us as an organization that recognizes those who went through breast cancer, fought through it and survived, and remembers those who sadly didn’t make it.

I think it’s hard not to know someone who has been personally affected by it, Harris said. Or know someone who knows someone who has been touched by it.

If a person from our game gets valuable resources or something that can help him or her in his or her life or in his family, then it is a complete success.

Season opener from last Saturday, combined with the University of West Florida football game at Blue Wahoos Stadium, brought more than 11,000 fans to downtown locations less than two miles apart.

That’s such an amazing effect that sports can provide in our community, Harris said. It’s great to be able to bring multiple sporting events to the center and bring businesses to the center.

So many people go to restaurants and bars before and after games. It’s such an amazing effect that local sports can provide.

Bill Vilonai is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and current senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at [email protected]

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Pensacola Ice Flyers hockey

WHO: Huntsville Havoc vs. Ice Flyers

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, both games start at 7:05 PM

TRUE: Pensacola Bay Center

RADIO: Fox Sports Pensacola (101.1 FM).

TICKETS: Prices start at $15.

INFO: www.pensacolaiceflyers.com.