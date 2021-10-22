Namibian captain Erasmus proud after Super 12 qualification

Every hero needs a sidekick and after David Wiese once again took home the Player of the Match award for Namibia, he highlighted the excellent work of his skipper Gerhard Erasmus.

Wiese smashed 66 not out to help Namibia beat the Netherlands last time and take their first World Cup win and once again the 36-year-old shot his country to victory in an outright shoot-out against Ireland to reach the Super 12 stage to get.

The former South African star, enjoying a second try at international cricket, took two for 22 with the ball to help Ireland limit to 125 for eight of their 20 overs before shooting 28 from just 14 balls in a successful chase.

But it was 53’s partnership with captain Erasmus, who hit an unbeaten undefeated half-century at No. 3 with 53 from 49 balls to anchor the chase, that sealed a historic victory for outsiders Namibia finishing second behind Sri Lanka in Group A to secure a spot in the Super 12.

Fresh off hitting the winning runs that led to cheering scenes, Wiese said: It’s completely overwhelming.

I don’t think I deserve to sit here. I think captain Gerhard Erasmus deserves to be player of the match.

This really is his moment and the rest of the team has already put in so much work to be here.

Erasmus, 26, delivered a real captaincy that sent his country to an unprecedented result, which sees them automatically qualifying for the 2022 ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia.

With 32 out of 22 against the Netherlands, Erasmus was the perfect defender for Wieses’ explosive innings, but this time it was the turn of the leaders to take the top score when it mattered most, with Namibia making slow progress on 25 for one in the last over of the power play.

Confident enough to see himself and lucky that Ireland didn’t rate an lbw scream that would have been destroyed when he was just two, Erasmus played the most important innings of his life.

It was a knock that left him on the brink of tears at the end as his visibly proud father Francois watched and applauded in the stands of the UAE’s Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In life they say take the rough with the smooth and Erasmus will cherish the elation of the eight-wicket victory over Ireland after losing to the same opponents in qualifying two years ago.

On that occasion he also made a 50 but this time it was not for nothing and the lofted cover drive that brought him to the milestone will remain in the memory for a long time.

Namibia will now join the group consisting of India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Scotland and Afghanistan and Erasmus admitted after the match that the magnitude of what they had achieved had yet to sink in.

He said: I said in the press conference that we have a tight ship. Small country, few people play cricket. We can be proud of ourselves.

I count on my older men to get up when the pressure is on. And two of us did it tonight.

Hopefully we can make it through the tournament. It hasn’t sunk in yet, maybe on the way home.

