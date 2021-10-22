College football disrupts thrilling 2021 season as ranked teams drop at record rate

We should have seen it coming when the season started in Week 0. Nebraska punt returner Cam Taylor-Britt bizarrely made a point at the 1-yard line, fell into the end zone, tried to eject it and was called to a safety to spur an upset Illinois aged like fine milk.

The following week, as the slew of college football action across the country kicked off, the picture really came into focus. No. 10 North Carolina Lost To Virginia Tech; No. 12 Wisconsin lost to Penn State; no. 3 Clemson Lost To Georgia; no. 9 Notre Dame Worked Overtime With Florida State; No. 7 Iowa State needed a late stop to beat FCS Northern Iowa. Six FBS teams lost to FBS opponents, including the first win by an FCS team since 2016 when Montana defeated No. 20 Washington.

In hindsight, the snafu in Champaign was just a harbinger of what has quickly become one of the craziest seasons in college football history.

Overall, ranked teams lost 47 times in the first seven weeks of the season, believed to be the fastest pace since the beginning of the AP Top 25 in 1936. Ten FCS teams topped FBS teams, the most even since 2013. The season featured the first unranked opponent to beat the No. 1 since 2008 and the first unranked team to beat Nick Saban’s Alabama since 2007 — both feats achieved by Texas A&M with its last-second win at the Crimson Tide at October 9.

Twenty-one members of the AP Preseason Top 25 have lost games. Fourteen of them fell completely out of the polls, including No. 3 Clemson, who narrowly outlived ACC bottom-feeders Georgia Tech and Syracuse. By comparison, in Week 8, only seven AP Top 25 teams from the 2019 preseason were out of the polls, including just two in the top 20. Every member of the preseason top 10 remained in the polls. In fact, eight of the top 10 remained in the top 10 midway through the season.

Oregon went out and handed Ohio State its first regular season loss of the Ryan Day era, perhaps giving the Pac-12 its best shot at a playoff team since Washington in 2016. Three weeks later, however, the then-No. 3 Ducks stumbled on the road against Stanford. Iowa rocketed to No. 2 in the country with wins over Iowa State and Penn State before tumbling down the ranks after a loss to Purdue. That was the Boilermakers’ ninth win as an unranked team against number 2 of all time, more than double the next closest program.

Oregon beat Ohio state in Columbus before finally getting upset by Stanford itself. USATSIA



And don’t think that the craziness is limited to the top of the sport. Gus Malzahn’s UCF went from receiving AP Top 25 votes to losing three out of four, paving the way for SMU to become Cincy’s biggest threat in the AAC; West Michigan handed ACC leader Pitt its lone loss; Fresno State took Oregon to the wire and defeated UCLA, only to promptly lose to Hawaii; even Liberty, who received the 29th most votes in the preseason poll, suffered one of the biggest FBS bets in recent memory by falling against a ULM squad that the Flames favored by more than 30 points.

The instability this season has opened the door for often overlooked programs to get their moments in the sun. No. Conference USA’s 24 UTSA entered the rankings for the first time since the football program’s birth in 2011. Purdue jumped to No. 25, breaking the Power Five’s longest run without an appearance in the polls. Undefeated Wake Forest is currently at number 16, the program’s highest ranking since Jim Grobe’s ACC title-caliber Demon Deacons in 2008. No one could have dreamed before the season that these programs would rank with the likes of Florida, Texas and Clemson sidelined.

The instability also has individual consequences. as the Heisman Trophy race has been blown wide open. At one point, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral was the favorite. Then Texas RB Bijan Robinson. Maybe Alabama QB Bryce Young will get his moment, or Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III. The Athletic’s David Ubben even made his case for Georgia DT Jordan Davis.

In so many ways, it’s everyone’s year with almost half the season over. That’s when college football is at its best.

Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, the elite of the sport have only gotten richer. When Bud Elliott of 247Sports first came Blue-Chip Ratio Ranking— the teams with at least 50 percent four- and five-star recruits — Alabama (73%) and Ohio State (68%) were the only schools to evict 65% of blue-chip recruits. Today, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State all achieve a blue chip ratio of 79%. High-end recruits have always leaned towards the top schools, but the bluebloods have a monopoly unlike perhaps any other era in history.

For that reason, we must embrace the madness that continues to rear its head the rest of the way. Embrace Cincinnati and earn the number 2 slot. Embrace the state of Michigan and made it to the top 10 behind a shocking Doak Walker Award nominee. Embrace Iowa as it makes its way into the playoff talk, even if it may have ended in a crushing fashion. Embrace Davis for the Heisman Trophy. Now that consolidation is happening in sports, we may never see another year like this.

Think back to the 2007 season, arguably the wildest season in recent memory. At one point, South Florida, West Virginia, and Kansas all had national championships. At the finish line, a Les Miles-coached LSU team came out victorious over Ohio state with two losses, about as normal as a national title game one could have imagined. However, the season was still legendary.

When the dust settles in 2021, the Georgia vs. Ohio State, as many predicted before the year. That’s fine. By any measure, the 2021 season is already one of the most outrageous trips in modern college football history, so enjoy the ride.