Now an NHL veteran back in hockey country, Nate Schmidt is still smiling

But even in perhaps his most difficult moment with his fourth pro hockey team, it didn’t take long for Schmidt’s famous grin to come out. Yes, the Jets had just lost a game, they had every reason to win, and yes, they were going to go back to Manitoba, still looking for their first win, but for Nate Schmidt, life is never too bad for too long.

The season hasn’t started the way we wanted, but I also think we’ve been a lot closer in games, said Schmidt. Was an offside goal tonight away from winning the match. That’s just hockey for you. The way this team has been built thus far, you look forward to getting into a groove as a player, especially with this locker room.

Winnipeg Jets defender Nate Schmidt (88) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild defends left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) in the first period October 19, 2021 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. David Berding / USA TODAY Sports

Man on the move

It is his third other dressing room in as many seasons. After being an original member of the Vegas Golden Knights and playing with them in the 2018 Stanley Cup final, Schmidt was traded to Vancouver in October 2020. The season with the Canucks was memorable for the 30-year-old from St. Wolk for all the wrong reasons.

The team was not good and their season was interrupted by a long battle with COVID in the locker room. When the Jets traded for Schmidt and fellow defender Brendan Dillon in late July, it felt like a perfect time for a fresh start.

Playing youth and high school hockey in St. Cloud, junior hockey in Fargo, and college hockey with the Gophers, Schmidt got used to places where the game is a big part of the culture. He then signed with the Washington Capitals and spent the first four years of his professional career in a place where there is passion for the game, but no deep roots.

From there it went to Vegas for three years, where hockey was the new thing and an instant hit in the Nevada desert. Now that he has his second Canadian team, Schmidt admits that the hockey culture in Winnipeg, which is also one of the NHL’s smallest and definitely coldest markets, is more familiar to a kid with roots in the state of hockey.

Hockey is really just ingrained, just like it is in Minnesota, Schmidt said. People know the game and know what’s going on. They understand the little plays you make that may go unnoticed in other places. I’m right back in the hockey community, which is great. It’s cool to see how much support we get and how much energy you get when you’re in such a market.

Fargo’s Nate Schmidt reacts after receiving an assist on a Force goal, while Omaha goalkeeper Jeff Teglia looks back into the net in the second period in Fargo on Wednesday. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Closer to home

NHL players usually look for multiple tickets for friends and family when they return to their home state or province. But for Schmidt’s first game back in Minnesota wearing the Jets jersey, his sister made all those arrangements. All he had to do was show up and play.

On the ice, Schmidt forced a turnover that led to a power play in the third period for Winnipeg, then assisted in the man advantage that gave his team a late lead. And as much as he focused on what was happening in the glass, Schmidt admitted it was nice to see familiar faces in the sold-out crowd at Xcel Energy Center.

I don’t usually crowd surf very often, but my dad has a U or M pullover that he’s always had and I looked up and saw it and it was like the blink of an eye, said Schmidt, with his signature wide smile. There he is. I pointed it out to him in the third period.

Schmidt spoke with family before boarding an Air Canada plane northbound for the hour-long flight back to Winnipeg. Later in the week, the Jets would blast past Anaheim for their first win, despite another former Gophers star forward Blake Wheeler being absent due to a positive COVID test.

Of all the numbers Schmidt has racked up in his career, perhaps the most astonishing is the fact that he and Dillon have played 454 NHL games each. It seems to most Gophers fans that it wasn’t that long ago that Schmidt manned the Blue Line at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, and now he is one of the true veteran defenders on a promising NHL team.

Sometimes I’m a little scared when I see that, but I’ve enjoyed my time in the competition and when you look back and see how quickly nine years go, it’s crazy, said Schmidt. Sometimes I can’t believe that 30 year old guys are the older statesmen at the back, but that just shows the good young players and the bright future we have too.

When you play back in hockey country, Nate Schmidt’s smile is just that little bit brighter.