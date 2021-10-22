Independent news is threatened in Afghanistan from the Taliban

It was Zaki Daryabis last day in Kabul and there was not much time. In a few hours he would be boarding a Qatari evacuation flight that would likely take him out of Afghanistan for good.

He woke up early and collected his family luggage. He kept his farewell to his parents short. I couldn’t see my father crying, he said. He told his mother he wouldn’t go if she didn’t stop sobbing.

Twenty minutes later, he was at the office of Etilaatroz, the newspaper he founded in 2012 and which had become Afghanistan’s second most widely read daily. At 8 o’clock only the office staff was present. They cried when he said goodbye.

The decision to take his family and flee Afghanistan was not an easy one for Daryabi. When the Taliban entered Kabul in mid-August, the 31-year-old father of three refused a seat on an evacuation flight. But then Taliban members brutally beat up two Etilaatroz journalists, including a brother of Daryabis. In the weeks that followed, his family kept begging him to find an escape route from Afghanistan.

They suffered while I stayed in Kabul, he said. When an evacuation flight opened in early October, I couldn’t ignore their request.

Khadim Hissain Karimi, left, editor-in-chief of the Afghan daily Etilaatroz, and associates listen as they discuss the future of newspapers under the Taliban rule. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Daryabi’s departure was another blow to Afghan journalists who struggled to navigate their completely changed environment. Since the Taliban takeover of the capital, mainstays of the media landscape like Etilaatroz, many of them backed by Western aid and considered one of the few tangible successes of the US’s 20-year effort to remake Afghanistan, have been forced to recreate assess how they can function in the new Islamic emirate, if at all.

Many have decided that they cannot. According to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, more than 150 media organizations have been shut down in the past two months, representing about 70% of the country’s news channels. Like Daryabi, now in a refugee camp in Doha, hundreds of journalists have joined an exodus of some 120,000 people, professionals, activists and others from the ranks of Afghanistan’s nascent civil society who see no place for their ideas under the Taliban.

Those who remain will face Taliban masters who are trying to get it both ways: eagerly seeking favorable coverage, especially internationally, through unprecedented press conferences and assurances of amnesty for opponents, while also imposing strict control over what kind of news. and programs are allowed in the country.

Last month, the Taliban issued 11 edicts to the media, including a ban on publishing or broadcasting messages that violate Islam, insult national personalities or negatively affect the public. The outlets are expected to prepare their reports in conjunction with the government’s new media center.

The new rules are stifling media freedom in the country, Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement this month. The Taliban’s regulations are so far-reaching that journalists censor themselves and fear ending up in jail.

Defying the Taliban can come at a high cost. On September 8, Daryabis brother Taqi and Etilaatroz video journalist Nemat Naqdi went to report on a protest against women’s rights in Kabul. Taliban enforcers quickly surrounded them, manipulated Taqi into a local police station and pushed him to the ground. They grabbed everything at hand, the butts of their machine guns, pipes, cables and beat him until he lost consciousness.

Taqi Daryabi, video editor of the Afghan daily newspaper Etilaatroz, backs up the digital archives of the papers for safekeeping. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Naqdi soon received the same treatment. His left eye is still speckled with blood and he has lost hearing in his left ear.

Nearly a month after the brutal beating, both Taqi and Naqdi were on the same evacuation flight to Doha, the capital of Qatar, with Daryabi on October 3. An hour after boarding, Taliban fighters stormed into Etilaatroz’s office, demanded to know where Daryabi was, and warned staff not to mention that the Taliban had come.

This week, at another women’s rally in Kabul, Taliban enforcers again attacked journalists and threatened to beat protesters for participating.

Sakina Amiri, the center and other reporters continue to work at Etilaatroz, an investigative newspaper, despite the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

The situation is now particularly difficult for women working in the media, given the repression of women’s rights by the Taliban. The day Kabul fell to the Taliban, Fatima Roshanian, the 27-year-old editor and publisher of Nimrokh, a feminist magazine, frantically burned up all the troubles she had in the office before any fighters could invade. the capital. The magazine is almost closed.

During the first week of the Taliban rule in Kabul, I woke up, washed my face, put on my clothes and started to leave the house to go to the office. But then I would remember that the Taliban are in Kabul, it’s all over, she said.

One thing is clear: people like me have no place in this country for the time being.

A news segment is being recorded on Radio Television of Afghanistan, a national public TV channel, in the Afghan capital, Kabul. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Employees watch as a news segment is recorded on Radio Television of Afghanistan in Kabul. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Some have decided to continue. As one of the largest media outlets in the country, Tolo, a private Afghan broadcaster with a staff of about 400 people, still has its news department, said Khpolwak Sapai, deputy head of the unit. Although dozens of employees left during the US-led airlift in August, the company managed to recruit replacements and turn other positions into remote work from abroad.

Sapai said female staff members still came to work at the station and appeared on screen in news outlets.

The new rules are very general and it is difficult to understand what they mean. But somehow we still produce news and analysis, at least 20 stories a day, Sapai said. He acknowledged that it was difficult to cover events not sanctioned by the Taliban, such as last month’s women’s protests.

But it’s different today. We have social media. Everyone has a smartphone. Relied more on citizen journalists, he said.

The journalists who have left are haunted by the guilt of fleeing the country they loved, or by the nightmares that distort their memories of the life they left behind.

If you’re in the country and you die, you die one day. But if you’re out of the country, the way people look at you, mistreat you, feel sorry for you, you die every minute, said an Afghan newspaper journalist who was evacuated to another country in August and asked for anonymity for security reasons.

You die because you are a refugee. You’re just a number, like millions of others, and who cares about refugees?

Zaki Daryabi, founder of the Afghan daily Etilaatroz, plays table tennis with his youngest son, Azhman, at the newspaper. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)

Daryabi still hopes to salvage what he can from Etilaatroz, which means information of the day in Dari. Sitting on his bed in a refugee camp in Doha, he coordinates the staff who are now scattered among the newspapers. Some of them remain in Kabul; others were evacuated under the auspices of various US organizations and await further visas or had reached Europe. daryabi tried to raise money online.

The newspaper is a small organization, but he speaks with obvious pride as he tells how he, a farmer’s son from a village near Ghazni, built a newspaper from scratch. It now has a daily circulation of 2,000 to 3,000, plus hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Over the years, it has published hard-hitting revelations about government misconduct and corruption; a memorable 2017 investigation showed how former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani brokered land deals in exchange for election aid in 2014.

Newsletter Must-Read Stories from the LA Times Get all the most important news of the day with our Today’s Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address



Sign me up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Daryabi often describes the newspaper as his eldest child, whose survival he has always guaranteed.

But now the overall survival of honest and independent news in Afghanistan and the fledgling civil society that the industry has helped build is at stake, he said.

If the national and local media are shut down, what is reported from Afghanistan will be incomplete, Daryabi said. Afghanistan should no longer be without journalists or media.

Times contributor Marcus Yam contributed to this report.