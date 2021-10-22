BFI training for England and Wales Cricket Board teaches filmmaking to promote grassroots clubs





After a summer of weekly distance learning sessions, four of our five aspiring filmmakers visited Edgbaston for the opening day of the final round of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Warwickshire and Somerset, met in person for the first time. The students, Aaishah Amjad, Ashley Scott, Haseeb Bajwa and Holly White, were given access to film all day long behind the scenes and on the field. They also interviewed the head coaches of both sides, Mark Robinson and Jason Kerr, Warwickshire CCC Cricket director Paul Farbrace and Warwickshire and English legend IanBell. The opportunity to film a live cricket match was a fantastic experience for the group, who showcased the skills they developed during the course by creating a personalized adaptation of their day. Their course supervisor, Sa-Ra Zwarteveen, made a short film documenting the day using images captured by the group.

Sa-Ra said: I am so happy that the students enjoyed the day and the course as a whole. More importantly, they have all achieved their goal of learning moviemaking skills that they can put to good use in encouraging others to enjoy cricket. Jess, unable to attend the day due to her job as a Club Development Officer for Worcestershire Cricket Board, instead produced an engaging piece about her life in and around cricket. She looks forward to developing impactful social media campaigns to help her. All students of this project have a passionate connection to cricket with clear goals in mind. Holly is a university student in Exeter who wants to promote her local club by creating engaging content to attract new players. Haseeb is a Middlesex cricket coach who hopes to inspire the passion for the game through his YouTube videos. Aaishah wants to attract more women and girls to her club in Liverpool, and Ashley aims to promote his home club in Northampton, where he is a junior coach. ECB said: We are delighted that the first course has been delivered in such a positive way for all five students. The opportunity to film a live cricket match was a fantastic experience for the group, who variously described it as amazing, memorable and a fantastic way to round out the course together.

