College football schedule, 2021 matches: what to watch in week 8, TV channels, kick-off times on Saturday





October draws to a close and college football championship races are heating up. Week 8’s games should go a long way toward separating contenders from pretenders as we wind down the trajectory of the 2021 season. A major Big 12 matchup, multiple SEC clashes and rivalry matches are on Saturday’s list. It’s also a big weekend for Heisman Trophy contenders. The wide-open race for college football’s most prestigious individual award is as mysterious as ever, and multiple players can make Heisman statements on Saturday. What should you watch? Here’s a handy viewer’s guide to help you navigate all of Saturday’s action. All times eastern The big games 8 Oklahoma State in the state of Iowa — 3:30 p.m. on Fox: The Cowboys, seven-point underdogs on the road, don’t get any respect. Iowa State would be one of the main contenders for the Big 12 championship, but a few losses early in the season were disappointing. Both teams run the ball and focus on defense, so expect a brawl in Ames. LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss — 3:30 p.m. on CBS: The Rebels will try to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive against an LSU team that has just been upset by Florida… but still fired Coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers have finally found a running game and will try to replicate that game plan against the rebels’ powerful attack led by Heisman Trophy contender Matt Corral at quarterback. No. 5 Ohio State in Indiana — 7:30 p.m. on ABC: The Buckeyes have resurfaced as a threat in the College Football Playoff race after losing to Oregon in Week 2. Quarterback CJ Stroud has found his stride and helped make this offense one of the most dangerous units in the country. A primetime win over Indiana would further announce to the world that the Buckeyes are back. USC at No. 13 Notre Dame — 7:30 PM on NBC: The Irish still have a good chance of getting their third CFP in four years, but the Trojans would love nothing more than to end that opportunity. The biggest question in this one is whether Notre Dame has found its offensive identity after a week to regroup. Other great games No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy — 12 noon on ESPN2: The Bearcats are now being hunted after rising to second in the AP Top 25, but a trip to the Navy to take the triple option always presents a challenge as to whether the midshipmen are at their best. How are Luke Fickell’s crew coping with the target on their backs for the second week in a row? We will see. No. 3 Oklahoma in Kansas — 12 noon on ESPN: Caleb Williams’ show will hit Lawrence as the Sooners hit the road to play low Kansas. This won’t be a challenge for the Sooners, but it will be interesting to see how Williams perform in the second start of his career. He’s been fantastic since he took over from Spencer Rattler in the Red River Showdown. Northwestern at number 6 Michigan – 12 noon on Fox: The undefeated Wolverines creep into the playoff race and should be in business against the Wildcats. However, Northwestern has had a knack for making life difficult for supposedly superior teams throughout coach Pat Fitzgerald’s career. Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama — 7 p.m. on ESPN: The Volunteers got a heartbreak against Ole Miss last week and now face the mighty Crimson Tide in one of college football’s best rivalries. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was punched in the last minute of the game last week and now faces a Bama defense that got back on track last weekend vs. Mississippi State. The best of the rest

