Dow Tennis Classic starts next weekend





With the field largely completed, the Dow Tennis Classic will return to the Greater Midland Tennis Center.

The field is set, excluding up to six wildcard entries for the 33rd annual Dow Tennis Classic, taking place Nov. 1-7.

The tournament’s entire singles roster will feature 32 players, 21 of whom were included on the first entry list, which was released on October 13. Four players will reach the field via a two-round qualifying event starting on October 31, while up to six additional players will reach the field via a wild card. After the tournament was elevated to the Women’s Tennis Association – a move that took the purse from $100,000 to $115,000 – some additional top-tier players around the world set their sights on Midland. Five top-100 players — Ann Li (No. 69), Amanda Anisimova (No. 81), Madison Brengle (No. 88), Claire Liu (No. 94) and Lauren Davis (No. 97) — are set to to compete in Midland. Bringle won the event in 2018 and Davis won the tournament in 2013. Two other former DTC champions — Olga Govortsova (2012) and Caty McNally (2019) — are also returning to the tournament. The field also includes five WTA singles winners: Anisimova, Misako Doi, Coco Vandeweghe and Kurumi Nara. All the players on the first entry list are in the WTA’s top 200, with China’s Jia Jing Lu and Greece’s Valentini Grammatikopoulou the lowest with a draw of 186.

We can’t wait to welcome the world’s top professional tennis athletes to Midland, said tournament director Alex Maga in the October 13 release. The Dow Tennis Classic has always attracted the best players in the game and this year is no different. With one of our strongest fields to date, we look forward to seeing both new and returning talent compete for audiences in the Great Lakes region. The main draw for the WTA 125 tournament, which will feature 16 doubles teams in addition to the 32-player field, kicks off on November 1 with a special evening session starting on November 2. The doubles final will be played on November 2. 6, while the singles final will be played on November 7 at 2 p.m. A total of 10 US players will take the field in Midland and a total of eight countries will be represented in the tournament. The youth movement could soon be present in the tournament as 11 players are 25 years or younger. McNally, Hailey Baptiste and Katie Volynets are all 19 years old and represent the youngest players in the field. Conversely, four players are 30 years of age or older, with Govortsova being the oldest player in the field at 33. Tickets for the DTC are on sale now with adult general admission tickets starting at $15; all customers aged 17 and under have free entry. More information about tickets, including box seats, can be found at www.dowtennisclassic.com/tickets

