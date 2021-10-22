Seniors shine on Seniors Day as field hockey sails past Ball State





Next game: in Ohio 30-10-2021 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon FARMVILLE, Va. For Friday’s home final against Ball State, Longwood field hockey celebrated its five-man senior class. Thanks to those same seniors, the party went on well past the final whistle. Fueled by senior goals in the first half Sophia Loscher and Rio Weber and bolstered by a combined three senior assists Kolbey Donahue , Jamie Wright and Weber, Longwood (9-5, 4-2 MAC) drove past MAC foe Ball State (4-11, 2-4 MAC) at Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field. graduated student Cammy Toddy , who celebrated her own senior day last season before returning to Longwood for a fifth year in 2021, also scored the first goal of the game, while sophomore Ana Paula Lazaro interrupted by the runaway win with two goals in the second half. Three-time First Team All-MAC Defender Luna Lopez also provided two assists on penalty corners as the Lancers remained at the top of the MAC scoreboard with their third game with at least five goals this season. “Our goal today was to keep our composure and keep our heads during the game, similar to what we did against Liberty under great pressure,” said Donahue, who helped anchor a defensive effort that didn’t come until the 49th minute. conceded a goal and assisted senior goalkeeper Madison Nuckols on her ninth win of the season. “We knew we would have more time today, but we didn’t want to use it. We wanted to play at the level we wanted and set the tone. We came out hard. wanted to keep it that way, we deserved them well and also executed. Longwood designed 12 penalty corners and scored on four of them, with Loscher, Weber and Lazaro all earning their goals at game times. Now with a MAC-leading 41 goals this season, the Lancers have surpassed 40 goals for the second time since entering the conference in 2014 and are nine short of their MAC-era record of 50 in 2016. The four-goal win this fall also capped a dominant play at home for the Lancers, who went 6-1 at Elizabeth Burger Jackson Field and defeated seven opponents 25-4. Their only loss was a 3-1 loss to No. 12 Liberty, who entered the game as the nation’s top scoring team on October 17. With the regular season finale against MAC foe Ohio looming on October 30, the Lancers continue to hunt for a top finish in the MAC Championship tournament. Currently in third place behind Kent State and Miami, both 4-1 in the league. A win against Ohio would secure Longwood’s spot in the four-team tournament field. “After Liberty and the energy and mentality we’ve had since that game, we need to keep that going,” said Donahue. “We have to keep playing Longwood hockey. We’re rough, we’re aggressive and we want to keep it that way. We’ll make sure they play against us and beat us.” #horsepower

